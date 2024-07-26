Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

Multiple images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara being crash-tested at the Bharat NCAP facility have surfaced online. This C-segment SUV has yet to score any safety rating since its introduction, and this is the first time the Hyundai Creta rival has undergone any kind of crash test.

In the pictures that have leaked ahead of any official announcement, two variants seem to have undergone the crash tests – one with dual airbags and the other is the range-topping variant with six airbags.

Of what is visible the crash tests the Grand Vitara has undergone include side impact, pole test, and frontal off-set (deformable barrier) collision tests. The six-airbags equipped variant was used for the pole test while the other two tests have made use of the lower-variants.

If the post-crashed test mules seen in the pictures are anything to go by, the Grand Vitara appears to have performed well in these crash test results. It is expected to score at least four stars if not five in these results.

However, we will have to wait for the official results. If the Grand Vitara manages to score the 5 stars in these crash tests, it will become the first Maruti Suzuki to do so. The co-developed Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also expected to match the same results as the two C-SUVs are based on the same underpinnings. They will join the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the 5-Star league while Tata is also aiming a full 5-star for the upcoming Curvv.

