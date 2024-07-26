Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface
By Bilal Firfiray
1 mins read
Published on July 26, 2024
Highlights
- Both dual airbags and six-airbag variants are crash-tested
- Promising results are expected from the crash test
- Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get the same NCAP results
Multiple images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara being crash-tested at the Bharat NCAP facility have surfaced online. This C-segment SUV has yet to score any safety rating since its introduction, and this is the first time the Hyundai Creta rival has undergone any kind of crash test.
In the pictures that have leaked ahead of any official announcement, two variants seem to have undergone the crash tests – one with dual airbags and the other is the range-topping variant with six airbags.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
Of what is visible the crash tests the Grand Vitara has undergone include side impact, pole test, and frontal off-set (deformable barrier) collision tests. The six-airbags equipped variant was used for the pole test while the other two tests have made use of the lower-variants.
If the post-crashed test mules seen in the pictures are anything to go by, the Grand Vitara appears to have performed well in these crash test results. It is expected to score at least four stars if not five in these results.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June
However, we will have to wait for the official results. If the Grand Vitara manages to score the 5 stars in these crash tests, it will become the first Maruti Suzuki to do so. The co-developed Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also expected to match the same results as the two C-SUVs are based on the same underpinnings. They will join the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the 5-Star league while Tata is also aiming a full 5-star for the upcoming Curvv.
Related Articles
Latest Reviews
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.84 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh
- Home
- Reviews
- Cover Story
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface