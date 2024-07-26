Login
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

Images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara undergoing Bharat NCAP safety test have surfaced online. Multiple variants seem to be tested and the results look promising, but can the Grand Vitara be the first Maruti Suzuki to get a 5-star NCAP result?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Both dual airbags and six-airbag variants are crash-tested
  • Promising results are expected from the crash test
  • Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get the same NCAP results

Multiple images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara being crash-tested at the Bharat NCAP facility have surfaced online. This C-segment SUV has yet to score any safety rating since its introduction, and this is the first time the Hyundai Creta rival has undergone any kind of crash test. 

 

Screenshot 2024 07 26 134457

 

In the pictures that have leaked ahead of any official announcement, two variants seem to have undergone the crash tests – one with dual airbags and the other is the range-topping variant with six airbags. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests

 

Screenshot 2024 07 26 134444

 

Of what is visible the crash tests the Grand Vitara has undergone include side impact, pole test, and frontal off-set (deformable barrier) collision tests. The six-airbags equipped variant was used for the pole test while the other two tests have made use of the lower-variants. 

 

Screenshot 2024 07 26 134430

 

If the post-crashed test mules seen in the pictures are anything to go by, the Grand Vitara appears to have performed well in these crash test results. It is expected to score at least four stars if not five in these results. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June

 

Screenshot 2024 07 26 134414

 

However, we will have to wait for the official results. If the Grand Vitara manages to score the 5 stars in these crash tests, it will become the first Maruti Suzuki to do so. The co-developed Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also expected to match the same results as the two C-SUVs are based on the same underpinnings. They will join the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun in the 5-Star league while Tata is also aiming a full 5-star for the upcoming Curvv.

 

Screenshot 2024 07 26 134254

 

Source

# grand vitara# maruti suzuki sales# maruti suzuki india# maruti india# maruti suzuki grand vitara# maruti suzuki grand vitara price# bharat ncap# ncap# safety rating# safety standards# Cars
Research More on Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
8.5

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Starts at ₹ 10.99 - 19.93 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Grand Vitara Specifications
View Grand Vitara Features

