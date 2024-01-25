Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed the first three models that are set to undergo evaluation by Bharat NCAP. The Baleno, Grand Vitara, and Brezza will be part of the first set of Maruti vehicles to undergo scrutiny under the BNCAP programme, with plans afoot to send the Fronx crossover for testing in the time to come.

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Vehicle Safety Programme Launched; Over 30 Models Already Nominated For Testing

While the Baleno was never part of Global NCAP's Safer Cars For India tests, it received a zero-star rating in Latin NCAP assessments in 2021. The first-gen Brezza achieved a commendable 4-star adult safety rating and 2 stars for child safety in a 2018 Global NCAP test, making it a standout in Maruti's lineup. The newly introduced Grand Vitara, developed in collaboration with Toyota, awaits its debut in global safety evaluations.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months

The Indian government officially launched the Bharat NCAP on August 22, 2023, with over 30 vehicles nominated for assessment. The Tata Harrier and Safari have already set a high safety standard, earning 5-star ratings for both adult and child occupant protection.