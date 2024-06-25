Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 25, 2024
Highlights
- The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently offered with cash benefits.
- Strong hybrid variants receive the highest benefits of up to Rs 1.04 lakh.
- The benefits are valid till June 30.
Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts and benefits on the Grand Vitara SUV, which are valid till June 30, 2024. Ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh, the benefits are offered on the strong hybrid variants, the mild-hybrid Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Sigma trims, as well as on the CNG variants of the vehicle.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Until June 30
The benefits offered on the SUV range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh
The strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara receive a consumer discount of Rs 50,000, along with an extended warranty of three years. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000 can also be availed on the model, which, when combined with the corporate discounts of up to Rs 4,000, results in total benefits of up to Rs 1.04 lakh.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants
The Delta smart hybrid petrol variants receive total benefits of Rs 64,000, which includes a consumer discount of Rs 30,000, exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The Zeta and Alpha mild-hybrid petrol variants receive a consumer discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000, which when combined with the Rs 4,000 corporate discount will result in benefits of up to Rs 74,000. The Sigma and CNG variants receive the lowest benefits in the group, which include cash discounts of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000, along with the corporate discount (up to Rs 4,000). Exchange offers cannot be availed on these variants.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs
The Grand Vitara is offered with strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two petrol engine options under its hood, coupled to either a mild-hybrid or a strong-hybrid system. The strong hybrid derivative of the 1.5-litre petrol engine belts out a combined output of 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 - 4,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to an eCVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series mild hybrid powertrain on the other hand, makes 101 bhp and 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission duties on this engine are taken care of by a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Disclaimer: Discounts may vary from city to city; please reach out to your nearest dealership to learn more.
Related Articles
Latest Reviews
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.84 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.74 - 15.05 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.8 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh
- Home
- Reviews
- Cover Story
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June