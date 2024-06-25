Login
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June

Benefits are on offer this month on several variants of Maruti's flagship SUV and range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is currently offered with cash benefits.
  • Strong hybrid variants receive the highest benefits of up to Rs 1.04 lakh.
  • The benefits are valid till June 30.

Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts and benefits on the Grand Vitara SUV, which are valid till June 30, 2024. Ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh, the benefits are offered on the strong hybrid variants, the mild-hybrid Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Sigma trims, as well as on the CNG variants of the vehicle. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh Until June 30

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The benefits offered on the SUV range from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1.04 lakh

 

The strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara receive a consumer discount of Rs 50,000, along with an extended warranty of three years. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000 can also be availed on the model, which, when combined with the corporate discounts of up to Rs 4,000, results in total benefits of up to Rs 1.04 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants

 

The Delta smart hybrid petrol variants receive total benefits of Rs 64,000, which includes a consumer discount of Rs 30,000, exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. The Zeta and Alpha mild-hybrid petrol variants receive a consumer discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000, which when combined with the Rs 4,000 corporate discount will result in benefits of up to Rs 74,000. The Sigma and CNG variants receive the lowest benefits in the group, which include cash discounts of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000, along with the corporate discount (up to Rs 4,000). Exchange offers cannot be availed on these variants. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara is offered with strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains

 

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with two petrol engine options under its hood, coupled to either a mild-hybrid or a strong-hybrid system. The strong hybrid derivative of the 1.5-litre petrol engine belts out a combined output of 114 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 122 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 - 4,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to an eCVT gearbox. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series mild hybrid powertrain on the other hand, makes 101 bhp and 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission duties on this engine are taken care of by a six-speed manual unit, and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Disclaimer: Discounts may vary from city to city; please reach out to your nearest dealership to learn more. 

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara# Maruti Suzuki discounts# Maruti suzuki SUV# Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Discounts# Cars# Cover Story
