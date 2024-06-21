Login
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants

The accessorised special edition of the Fronx was launched back in February 2024 and offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Prices start from Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Now offered with 1.2-litre petrol and bi-fuel CNG engine options
  • Velocity Editions get additional cosmetic accessories

Maruti Suzuki is now offering the Fronx Velocity Edition across all variants of the subcompact crossover. Prices of the accessorised edition of the crossover start at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma trim for a limited period. Interestingly this makes the Velocity Edition in Sigma trim more affordable than the standard model which is priced at Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The update means that buyers can now choose the Velocity Edition package across all 14 variants and powertrain options of the subcompact crossover.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 26

Starting with the base Sigma variant, the Velocity Edition gets add-on exterior bits such as black and red garnish on the front bumper, headlamp and wheel arch garnish and red inserts on the grille. The Delta, Delta+ and Delta+(O) add on additional trim bits such as side body and rear bumper trim finished in red, illuminated door sills, rear spoiler extension, door visors, red wing mirror covers and red dash designer mats.
 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

 

The Delta+ Turbo meanwhile gets additional accessories such as black seat covers and a carbon finish interior styling kit. The top-spec Zeta and Alpha trims meanwhile get Bordeaux-finish seat covers in place of the black.
 

Maruti Fronx Delta 1

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs
 

Coming to the engine line-up the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with three engine options - 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre bi-fuel CNG and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2 petrol is offered in the Sigma, Delta, Delta+ and Delta+(O) trims while the turbo-petrol is offered in Delta+, Zeta and Alpha variants. The 1.2 bi-fuel CNG unit is offered in Sigma and Delta trims.

