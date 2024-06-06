Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know

Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘Dream’ editions of three of its most affordable cars – the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso. All models under the Dream series wear identical price tags and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts. Maruti Suzuki’s sales in the mini car segment have been declining for a while now, with car buyers increasingly preferring bigger, more premium cars. The Dream series is an attempt by the Indian automaker to revive interest in some of its most accessible offerings.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Origins

All models under the Dream series have identical price tags of Rs 4.99 lakh

In a bid to make the hatchbacks even more affordable, Maruti Suzuki has stuck to a sub-5 lakh price for all three cars. Speaking to the media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explained the cars have been strategically priced to keep RTO registration charges to a minimum, as those charges rise in some locations where the price of the car exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read: Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Features

The cars under the Dream Series get a range of new features, not offered in the regular variants

The main talking point here is the new features offered at a lower price tag. The Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+ and the Celerio LXI Dream Series get a reverse camera, which is not offered in the regular variants. The Alto K10 and S-Presso also get a security system, while the Celerio gets a Pioneer music system and an extra pair of speakers. The S-Presso VXI+ on the other hand, also gets a range of cosmetic additions such as front, rear and side skid plates, wheel arch cladding, number plate frame, body side moulding, along with additional chrome elements on the front grille and back door. The S-Presso also gets an interior styling kit along with an extra pair of speakers.

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Engine and Gearbox

All cars feature a 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine and are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox

All three cars continue to be equipped with the same 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. The Dream Series models can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Prices

All models under the Dream series will be offered at an identical price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh, significantly lower than their variants’ respective prices. For reference, the Celerio LXI manual is priced at Rs 5.37 lakh, the S-Presso VXI+ costs Rs 5.51 lakh while the Alto K10 VXI+ can be had for Rs 5.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Availability

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Dream Series versions of the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio will only be on sale for the month of June, after which, the special edition models will be discontinued in the market.