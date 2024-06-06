Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe Tesero
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know

All models under the Dream Series are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has launched Dream editions of three hatchbacks.
  • The cars in the series include the Alto K10 VXI+, Celerio LXI and S-Presso VXI+.
  • All models are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has launched ‘Dream’ editions of three of its most affordable cars – the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso. All models under the Dream series wear identical price tags and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts. Maruti Suzuki’s sales in the mini car segment have been declining for a while now, with car buyers increasingly preferring bigger, more premium cars. The Dream series is an attempt by the Indian automaker to revive interest in some of its most accessible offerings.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

 

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Origins

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Celerio S Presso Dream Series Five Things To Know

All models under the Dream series have identical price tags of Rs 4.99 lakh

 

In a bid to make the hatchbacks even more affordable, Maruti Suzuki has stuck to a sub-5 lakh price for all three cars. Speaking to the media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explained the cars have been strategically priced to keep RTO registration charges to a minimum, as those charges rise in some locations where the price of the car exceeds Rs 5 lakh.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman

 

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Features

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Celerio S Presso Dream Series Five Things To Know 1

The cars under the Dream Series get a range of new features, not offered in the regular variants

 

The main talking point here is the new features offered at a lower price tag. The Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+ and the Celerio LXI Dream Series get a reverse camera, which is not offered in the regular variants. The Alto K10 and S-Presso also get a security system, while the Celerio gets a Pioneer music system and an extra pair of speakers. The S-Presso VXI+ on the other hand, also gets a range of cosmetic additions such as front, rear and side skid plates, wheel arch cladding, number plate frame, body side moulding, along with additional chrome elements on the front grille and back door. The S-Presso also gets an interior styling kit along with an extra pair of speakers.

 

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Engine and Gearbox

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 634f5ce6bd

All cars feature a 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine and are only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox

 

All three cars continue to be equipped with the same 998 cc three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. The Dream Series models can only be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs

 

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Prices

 

All models under the Dream series will be offered at an identical price tag of Rs 4.99 lakh, significantly lower than their variants’ respective prices. For reference, the Celerio LXI manual is priced at Rs 5.37 lakh, the S-Presso VXI+ costs Rs 5.51 lakh while the Alto K10 VXI+ can be had for Rs 5.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Availability

 

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Dream Series versions of the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio will only be on sale for the month of June, after which, the special edition models will be discontinued in the market.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Alto K10# Maruti Suzuki Dream Series# Maruti Suzuki Special Edition# Maruti Suzuki Celerio# Maruti Suzuki S-Presso# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • According to Maruti Suzuki, the debate is between strong hybrids and Internal Combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, and it is difficult to justify why ICE should be preferred over Strong Hybrids.
    Maruti Suzuki Sees Strong Hybrids Replacing ICE Cars, Not BEVs
  • Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox version has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback commanding a whopping 83% in total sales
    New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings
  • Dream Series Editions will get additional features like an enhanced infotainment system along with more safety features
    Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh
  • Auto Gear Shift (AGS) – which is Maruti-speak for automated manual transmissions – is available as an option on all Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks on sale in India.
    Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper
  • New variant costs about Rs 15,000 more than the Delta+ variant and packs in six airbags.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Skoda Slavia was recently spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage, hinting at the model getting comprehensive upgrades soon
    Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied Testing, Likely To Get Cosmetic Upgrades, New Tech
  • All models under the Dream Series are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and are equipped with a few extra features over their standard counterparts
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
  • The carmaker achieved this sales milestone within two years.
    Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units
  • Developed in collaboration with watchmaker Breitling, the motorcycle incorporates several unique elements such as a custom Breitling start screen, and a distinctive gold Breitling badge on the tank.
    Limited-Run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Edition Revealed
  • All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
    KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype
  • The Gurkha is currently offered in 3-Door and 5-door derivatives both featuring four-wheel drive as standard.
    Force Gurkha 3-Door RWD Set For Launch
  • We took 10 premium EVs driven by an elite group of CXOs, entrepreneurs, business owners, and more importantly, automotive enthusiasts to a Tree Plantation Drive to celebrate World Environment Day.
    Zero Emission Drive: A Car&Bike Initiative Presented By Kalpataru
  • The Meridian X is a special edition version that gets a few exclusive styling cues along with a few additional features
    Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 29.99 Lakh
  • With Tata Motors all set to launch the Altroz Racer over the next few days, here are all the ways in which it differs from the standard model
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: What’s Different?
  • The affected Mercedes EQE and EQS models saw a high-voltage system shutdown resulting in a sudden loss of power on the EVs.
    Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 15,000 EQS, EQE EVs In The US For Unexpected Battery Shutdown
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Series Launched: 5 Things To Know
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved