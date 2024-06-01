Maruti Suzuki To Launch Limited Dream Editions of Alto, S-Presso And Celerio; Priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh

In a bid to boost the sales of its entry level cars in the market, Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced new Dream limited editions of its three most affordable cars, the Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio. All three will be similarly priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Editions will be available for a limited period of time.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At many places the RTO registration charges change at Rs. 5.00 lakh, so in order to take care of customers because affordability is an important point, we have strategically priced this limited edition at Rs. 4.99 lakh. With this we aim to meet the customer expectations in the segment”

The Dream Series Limited Edition will be available with just the manual gearbox versions of the Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio. Bookings for the same have started today. The brand has also announced a price cut of Rs. 5,000 on AGS models of its cars to further boost their sales.

