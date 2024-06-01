Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 1, 2024
Highlights
- Maruti Suzuki announces price cut of Rs 5,000 across all AMT-equipped cars in its portfolio.
- AMT is presently offered on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Fronx, Ignis, Dzire, Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R and S-Presso.
- Sales of Maruti’s mini and compact cars fell in the month of May 2024.
In a bid to make its two-pedal passenger cars even more affordable, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a price cut for automated manual transmission (AMT) versions of the passenger cars in its current portfolio. Models with an AMT, which, in Maruti-speak, is Auto Gear Shift (AGS), are now more affordable by Rs 5,000. Cars that Maruti currently offers with an AMT include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The revised prices come into effect from June 1, 2024.
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared
With this, the Maruti Suzuki AGS range will start with the Alto K10 VXi AGS, which will be priced at Rs 5.51 lakh post the price cut. The most expensive Maruti AGS model will be the Baleno Alpha AGS, priced at Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It is only the small cars in Maruti’s portfolio that get an AMT option, with all of the larger offerings, such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny, receiving a conventional automatic transmission option.
Sales of Maruti’s entry-level and compact hatches dipped in the month of May. In its sales report for the month, Maruti Suzuki announced it dispatched 78,108 units of its small cars, a 6.6 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh
This year, Maruti Suzuki has already rolled out the all-new Swift, which is expected to be followed by the new-generation Dzire subcompact sedan closer to the festive season. Later in the year, Maruti is also expected to unveil the production version of its first electric SUV, which was showcased in concept form as the EVX. The electric SUV is likely to go on sale in India early in 2025.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.84 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.74 - 15.05 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.8 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh