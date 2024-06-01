Login
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) – which is Maruti-speak for automated manual transmissions – is available as an option on all Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks on sale in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki announces price cut of Rs 5,000 across all AMT-equipped cars in its portfolio.
  • AMT is presently offered on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Fronx, Ignis, Dzire, Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R and S-Presso.
  • Sales of Maruti’s mini and compact cars fell in the month of May 2024.

In a bid to make its two-pedal passenger cars even more affordable, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a price cut for automated manual transmission (AMT) versions of the passenger cars in its current portfolio. Models with an AMT, which, in Maruti-speak, is Auto Gear Shift (AGS), are now more affordable by Rs 5,000. Cars that Maruti currently offers with an AMT include the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The revised prices come into effect from June 1, 2024.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Baleno: Price, Specifications and Features Compared

 

With this, the Maruti Suzuki AGS range will start with the Alto K10 VXi AGS, which will be priced at Rs 5.51 lakh post the price cut. The most expensive Maruti AGS model will be the Baleno Alpha AGS, priced at Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom). It is only the small cars in Maruti’s portfolio that get an AMT option, with all of the larger offerings, such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Grand Vitara and Jimny, receiving a conventional automatic transmission option.

 

Sales of Maruti’s entry-level and compact hatches dipped in the month of May. In its sales report for the month, Maruti Suzuki announced it dispatched 78,108 units of its small cars, a 6.6 per cent drop compared to the same period last year.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh

 

This year, Maruti Suzuki has already rolled out the all-new Swift, which is expected to be followed by the new-generation Dzire subcompact sedan closer to the festive season. Later in the year, Maruti is also expected to unveil the production version of its first electric SUV, which was showcased in concept form as the EVX. The electric SUV is likely to go on sale in India early in 2025.

