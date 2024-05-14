Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new mid-spec Delta+(O) variant of the Fronx. Positioned between the Delta+ and the Zeta variants, the new variant is priced between Rs 8.93 lakh and Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Delta+, the Delta+(O) is not offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, buyers can only pick the less powerful naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Costing about Rs 15,000 more than the already available Fronx Delta+, the new Delta+(O) variant gets the notable addition of side and curtain airbags taking the total count to six. The Fronx is offered with two airbags as standard with only the Zeta and Alpha previously offered with six airbags.

Another big change to the Delta+(O) over the regular Delta+ is the deletion of the spare wheel. The new variant instead gets a tyre repair kit as standard with a spare wheel being an accessory. Interestingly, this makes the Delta+(O) the only variant of the Fronx not to be offered with a spare wheel as standard.

There is no change to the engine with the 1.2-litre petrol mill developing a familiar 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.