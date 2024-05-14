Login
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+(O) Launched At Rs 8.93 Lakh

New variant costs about Rs 15,000 more than the Delta+ variant and packs in six airbags.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Fronx Delta+(O) costs Rs 15,000 more than the Delta+
  • Gets the addition of six airbags; spare wheel replaced by tyre repair kit
  • New variant offered only with the 1.2-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new mid-spec Delta+(O) variant of the Fronx. Positioned between the Delta+ and the Zeta variants, the new variant is priced between Rs 8.93 lakh and Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the Delta+, the Delta+(O) is not offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, buyers can only pick the less powerful naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine.

 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Prices Of Official Accessories Revealed
 

Costing about Rs 15,000 more than the already available Fronx Delta+, the new Delta+(O) variant gets the notable addition of side and curtain airbags taking the total count to six. The Fronx is offered with two airbags as standard with only the Zeta and Alpha previously offered with six airbags.

 

Also read: Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
 

Maruti Fronx Delta 1

Another big change to the Delta+(O) over the regular Delta+ is the deletion of the spare wheel. The new variant instead gets a tyre repair kit as standard with a spare wheel being an accessory. Interestingly, this makes the Delta+(O) the only variant of the Fronx not to be offered with a spare wheel as standard.

 

Also read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh
 

There is no change to the engine with the 1.2-litre petrol mill developing a familiar 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Fronx# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Maruti Suzuki Fronx price# Fronx SUV# Fronx# Cars# Cover Story
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
8.3

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Starts at ₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh

View Fronx Features

