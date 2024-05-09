2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.49 Lakh

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has officially gone on sale in India, priced from Rs. 6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is the four-generation model of the very popular Swift, and along with the cosmetic changes and new features and tech, the car is now also offered with a new Z-Series petrol engine, which is claimed to be more fuel efficient now at 25.75 kmpl. Based on transmission choices, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered in 5 variants, across 11 trims. Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs. 1,450 crore in developing the new Swift, which will be produced at the company’s Gujarat plant.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced from Rs. 6.49 lakh to Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Our vision for the Epic New Swift is to build on its strong legacy by redefining the Joy of Mobility for Swift lovers and driving enthusiasts alike. The all-new Z-Series engine is a futuristic powertrain that brings about a new dimension of performance and sustainability, making it the most efficient hatchback in its segment. We are committed to meet and exceed our customers’ aspirations and will continue to steer the transformation of the Indian automobile industry by introducing advanced technologies for delivering superior performance.”

The new Swift is sportier and comes with a tonne of upgrades

The new Swift is 15 mm longer at 3860 mm, and 10 mm shorter at 1520 mm, while the width and wheelbase remain unchanged at 1735 mm and 2450 mm respectively. Visually, the design has evolved and now gets a sportier look with a lot of black elements, including a glossy black front grille. The new sweptback headlamps come with LED projector lights LED daytime running lamps LED foglamps and LED taillights. The car also gets new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with the top-spec model.

Maruti Suzuki offers two customisation accessory packages for the new Swift - Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser

The Swift comes in two new body colours - Luster Blue and Novel Orange, alongside a wide range of colours consisting of Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver. Three dual-tone colour options are also available, namely, Lustre Blue with Midnight Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black Roof, and Pearl Arctic White with Midnight Black Roof. Maruti is also offering two customisation accessory packages for the new Swift - Racing Roadstar and Thrill Chaser, in addition to other accessories.

The cabin too has been redesigned, featuring a wraparound look, similar to the exterior. The car gets an all-black theme, including piano black elements with satin matt silver inserts, along with asymmetrical dials for the instrument cluster. The dashboard has been redesigned and re-oriented towards the driver. There is a bigger 9-inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system on offer, which has been borrowed from the Baleno, and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ARKAMYS surround sound system, and Suzuki Connect with advanced vehicle information and alerts. The features list also includes fast charging A & C Type USB ports for rear seat occupants, rear AC vents, cruise control, 60:40 rear split seats and keyless entry.

Safety has been given a huge priority in the new Swift, and the standard list of features includes - 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, 3-point seat belts for all seats with reminders. Additionally, the premium hatchback also comes equipped with a reverse camera featuring a wider view for added convenience and peace of mind.

Under the hood, the new Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine, which the company says has been designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind. The 1197 cc, three-cylinder motor is tuned to make 80.4 bhp @ 5700 rpm and develops 111.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered with both a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) or as Maruti likes to call it, auto gear shift (AGS). The company says that the manual version is 10 per cent more fuel efficient now at 24.80 kmpl, while the AGS is 14 per cent more fuel efficient at 25.75 kmpl. The motor also offers 12 per cent lower CO2 emissions, thanks to an electric water pump for optimal engine cooling and a Lambda air-flow sensor.