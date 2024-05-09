New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Published on May 9, 2024
- New Swift follows an evolutionary design
- To get a new mild-hybrid petrol engine
- Prices expected to range from Rs 6 lakh up to 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch one of its most important models in the Indian market, the new fourth-gen Swift, today. Unveiled in global markets late last year, the fourth-gen Swift, like its predecessors, features an evolutionary design with the design template still holding true to the original hatchback that arrived in 2005.
UPDATE: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched In India
The cabin meanwhile is a notable departure over the third-gen car with an all-new dashboard design with the touchscreen now housed within a freestanding binnacle atop the centre console. Top models are expected to pack in Maruti’s latest SmartPlay Pro infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen. The air-con controls, steering wheel and instrument cluster are also common elements among the new-gen Maruti models.
The Swift is expected to also take some major steps forward in terms of safety. The hatchback will pack in six airbags and ESC as standard aside from the basic safety kit.
While continuing to sit on the Heartect platform like the outgoing model the fourth-gen Swift gets a new engine under the hood. The new Swift is set to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is expected to pack mild hybrid tech to make it more frugal than the outgoing unit and as before, expect the hatchback to be offered with both manual and automated manual transmission options.
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Expected Prices In India
We expect Maruti Suzuki to price the Swift aggressively with an introductory price in the region of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) with the fully-loaded models going up to Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Swift are currently open.
Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
The new Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the market
UK-spec Suzuki Swift pictured
Follow all the live updates below:
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the all-new Swift in India today. Now entering its fourth generation, the hatchback is set to receive some notable updates in terms of tech and powertrains.
Bookings for the new Swift are currently open in India. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.
Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi commences proceedings.
Takeuchi says that Suzuki has sold almost 6.5 million units of the Swift across 169 markets since its launch in 2005.
Takeuchi says that premium hatchbacks account for 60 per cent of hatchback sales in the Indian market. Hatchbacks account for about 28 per cent of all passenger vehicle sales.
Maruti Suzuki confirms that the new Swift will get the new Z-Series petrol engine and will be more efficient than the outgoing model.
New Swift gets 6 airbags as standard as well as three-point seatbelts for all passengers.
The new Swift will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for both domestic and export markets.
Here is a first look of the India-spec fourth-gen Swift.
The fourth-gen Swift gets two new colour options - Luster Blue and Novel Orange. Total of nine exterior colours to pick from.
Here is a first glance at the new Swift's interior. unlike model on sale in global markets, the India-spec car gets an all-black cabin.
New Z-Series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine delivers a claimed 24.8 kmpl for the manual and 25.75 kmpl for the AMT.
Top-spec variants of the new Swift will be offered with Maruti's Suzuki Connect connected car technology with 40+ features.
New Swift gets Maruti's 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration. The hatchback also gets a wireless phone charger.
Here it is, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift. Prices coming shortly.
This is what you were waiting for. The new Swift has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Full prices as follows:
Here are some more exterior images of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift.
Maruti says that it has received over 10,000 bookings for the new Swift since May 1.
