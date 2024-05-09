New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch one of its most important models in the Indian market, the new fourth-gen Swift, today. Unveiled in global markets late last year, the fourth-gen Swift, like its predecessors, features an evolutionary design with the design template still holding true to the original hatchback that arrived in 2005.

The cabin meanwhile is a notable departure over the third-gen car with an all-new dashboard design with the touchscreen now housed within a freestanding binnacle atop the centre console. Top models are expected to pack in Maruti’s latest SmartPlay Pro infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen. The air-con controls, steering wheel and instrument cluster are also common elements among the new-gen Maruti models.

The Swift is expected to also take some major steps forward in terms of safety. The hatchback will pack in six airbags and ESC as standard aside from the basic safety kit.

While continuing to sit on the Heartect platform like the outgoing model the fourth-gen Swift gets a new engine under the hood. The new Swift is set to be powered by Suzuki’s new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine. The unit is expected to pack mild hybrid tech to make it more frugal than the outgoing unit and as before, expect the hatchback to be offered with both manual and automated manual transmission options.

We expect Maruti Suzuki to price the Swift aggressively with an introductory price in the region of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) with the fully-loaded models going up to Rs 9.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new Swift are currently open.

The new Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in the market

UK-spec Suzuki Swift pictured

