New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to launch in India soon and now the car has been spotted undisguised in the country. Spotted outside a dealership, the fourth-gen Swift appears to be in its fully-loaded spec featuring LED projector headlamps with DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels and a large touchscreen inside the cabin.

The images show the car – finished in white, parked outside a dealership – with the design and styling seeing little change over the model sold in global markets. There is a noticeable absence of chrome trim to the nose with only the Suzuki logo finished in chrome. The grille surround looks to be in gloss black as seen on some of the variants sold in global markets.

Moving to the sides, the alloy wheels look to be a design unique to the India-spec model while the LED tail lamps are retained from the global model.

Inside, one difference visible over the global model is the deletion of the white inserts on the dashboard and doors. The India-spec model gets an all-black cabin though the overall design is unchanged from the international car. You get the free-standing touchscreen sitting atop the centre console along with the new design steering and air-con controls that look similar to units in other newer Marutis.

Coming to the engine, the new Swift is expected to get the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The unit is set to feature mild-hybrid tech as well and will be more efficient that the current-gen Swift.

The fourth-gen Swift will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India.

Image Source