Maruti Suzuki Swift: Tracing Its Evolution Over Four Generations

The Maruti Suzuki Swift needs little introduction, having established itself in the Indian market over nearly two decades. Originally hitting the Indian market in 2005, the Swift now is set to enter its fourth generation, with over 2.5 million units sold in the market so far. Here we take a look back at all the generations that have come to India.

First-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift (2005)

The first-gen Swift was best known for its sharp handling.

The 2005 Swift was the one that started it all for the Indian buyer though there were older models badged as the Swift that were sold in European markets. Developed for both Indian and global markets, the first Swift was liked by many for its keen handling characteristics and featuring a markedly different design from other Maruti hatchbacks. The model arrived on the scene with the tried and tested G13 petrol engine from the Esteem sedan and was subsequently joined by the long-serving 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine – a unit that went on to power almost every diesel Maruti to hit Indian roads from the late 2000s. The last models to roll off the line saw the G13 1.3-litre petrol mill replaced by the now ubiquitous K-Series 1.2-litre petrol mill as Maruti looked to transition its models to BS4 compliance.

The first-gen Swift’s popularity could be seen in the model’s sales performance hitting the 1 lakh unit mark in early 2007 and the two-lakh unit mark a little over a year later. By the time the model was replaced by the second-gen hatchback in 2010 it had sold over 5 lakh units.

Second-Gen Maruti Swift (2010)

Second-gen Swift was larger than its predecessor though carried over the same engines.

The second-gen Swift looked to address some of the shortcomings of the original offering a larger and comparatively more spacious package. The ride and handling too was altered to focus more on comfort though the iconic silhouette of the original car was retained and the design an evolution of its predecessor.

Larger size meant there was more space in the cabin; suspension was also tuned more for comfort.

The second-gen model packed in more tech than its predecessor while retaining the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. The hatchback however like its predecessor remained a manual-only model.

Second-gen Swift remained on sale in India from 2010 up till early 2018

The second-gen car simply picked up where the first-gen car left off with the 10 lakh sales mark arriving in 2013, 15 lakh unit mark arriving in 2016 and by the time the third-gen model rolled out in 2018 the hatchback was close to the 20 lakh unit mark.

Third-Gen Maruti Swift (2018)

Third-gen Swift moved to the Heartect platform making it lighter than before while also offering more space in the cabin.

The third-gen Swift went on sale in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and marked another evolution of the popular hatchback. While still recognizable as the Swift, the design was again evolved to keep it fresh and the hatchback essentially went on a diet with the new Heartect platform underpinnings making the third-gen model the lightest yet. The 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines returned but now getting the option of an automated manual transmission (AMT) for both units for the first time. The third-gen model offered better packaging with more space within the cabin and marked an even greater move away from the first-gen Swift’s sharp handling nature and more towards a hatchback for the family.

Months after its launch the Swift brand crossed the 20-lakh cumulative sales milestone in India.

Third-gen Swift saw Maruti drop the diesel engine in its entirety and move to the cleaner-burning DualJet petrol engine.

The third-gen model also witnessed Maruti make some key changes to its line-up including the end of Maruti’s diesel engine range in 2020 and the shift to the cleaner-burning DualJet 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine in 2021. It was also the first generation of the Swift in India to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Was the first iteration of the Swift to get AMT options.

The third-gen hatchback was also the first to be sold globally solely in five-door body style with both the first and second-generation models sold in three-door and five-door body styles.

Fourth-Gen Suzuki Swift (2024)

Fourth-gen Swift features the latest interpretation of the original's design

The fourth-gen Swift arrives just a year shy of the brand completing 20 years in India and marks another evolutionary step forward in the Swift story. The design has evolved further with a look that could be consider cleaner and more mature than its predecessor while still retaining the shape and proportions that we first saw with the original Swift.

Debuts a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

The fourth-gen hatchback retains the use of the Heartect platform though it will be longer than the current model and offer even greater levels of kit. The cabin too will undertake a notable redesign with styling elements similar to those in Maruti’s newer models such as the Fronx and Grand Vitara with a high-set free-standing infotainment system sitting atop the centre console. It's also likely to be the first time that the hatchback will feature a cabin that is not all-black.

Will get similar features to models such as the Brezza, Baleno and Fronx

Under the hood, the fourth-gen model globally debuted a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine – the Z Series. The same is likely to make it to the model in India as well and while power will be down compared to the current K12 mill, the unit is expected to be more frugal than ever. The new Swift is also expected to benefit from Suzuki’s mild-hybrid technology as well.