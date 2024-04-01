Login
Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Sales Of 21.35 Lakh Vehicles In FY 23-24

Utility vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki grew by 75 per cent to over 6.42 lakh units in financial year 2024, while the contribution of entry-level cars to overall sales such as the Alto and S-Presso dipped by 6 per cent.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on April 1, 2024

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki sold 17.93 lakh cars and SUVs in India in FY 23-24, its highest annual sales figure till date.
  • Exports also scaled a new high for the company, with 2.83 lakh vehicles being shipped to global markets.
  • Sales of entry-level models such as the Alto and S-Presso dropped by over 90,000 units, compared to FY 22-23.

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has reported its best-ever yearly sales in Financial Year 2024 (April 2023-March 2024), recording sales of 21.35 lakh vehicles during this period, an increase of 8.6 per cent over FY 2022-23 sales. The overall sales figure, which stands at 21,35,323 units, includes 17.59 lakh passenger vehicles and 33,763 light commercial vehicles sold in India, as well as 58,612 vehicles sold to Toyota and 2.83 lakh vehicles exported to global markets, which is also the highest exports figure for the company till date. Sales for the month of March stood at 1.87 lakh units, which included sales of 1.52 lakh vehicles in India and exports of 25,892 vehicles.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY2023

 

The biggest growth for Maruti Suzuki in FY24 came from the utility vehicles category.

 

While the compact category of cars – which includes models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R and Tour S – remained the largest contributor to passenger vehicle sales for the company, numbers for this category fell from 8.63 lakh units to 8.28 lakh units in FY24.

The category that Maruti witnessed significant growth in was the utility vehicles (UV) category, where sales grew by 75 per cent over FY23 (3.66 lakh vehicles) to 6.42 lakh vehicles. Strong demand for models such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga was further complemented by the Baleno-based Fronx crossover, which provided further impetus to Maruti’s UV sales growth.

 

Notably, the entry-level cars from Maruti Suzuki endured a drop in demand, with cumulative sales of the Alto and S-Presso in FY24 dropping to 1.42 lakh units; a reduction of over 90,000 units compared to FY23. Sales of the Ciaz sedan also dropped by a small margin to 10,337 units, as did dispatches to alliance partner Toyota (58,612 units).

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Revises Its Senior Management Personnel Starting April 2024

 

Sales of entry-level Maruti models dropped by a substantial margin.

 

Following a blockbuster 2023, Maruti Suzuki is lining up some big launches for 2024. This year, we’re set to witness the arrival of the new-generation Maruti Swift, along with its three-box sibling, the new Dzire sub-compact sedan. Later in 2024, Maruti will also bring out its first all-electric model, which will be the production version of the Concept EVX.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki sales figure# Maruti Suzuki Sales FY2024# Maruti# Auto Sales March 2024# Cars# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

