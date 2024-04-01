Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Sales Of 21.35 Lakh Vehicles In FY 23-24

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has reported its best-ever yearly sales in Financial Year 2024 (April 2023-March 2024), recording sales of 21.35 lakh vehicles during this period, an increase of 8.6 per cent over FY 2022-23 sales. The overall sales figure, which stands at 21,35,323 units, includes 17.59 lakh passenger vehicles and 33,763 light commercial vehicles sold in India, as well as 58,612 vehicles sold to Toyota and 2.83 lakh vehicles exported to global markets, which is also the highest exports figure for the company till date. Sales for the month of March stood at 1.87 lakh units, which included sales of 1.52 lakh vehicles in India and exports of 25,892 vehicles.

The biggest growth for Maruti Suzuki in FY24 came from the utility vehicles category.

While the compact category of cars – which includes models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, Ignis, Wagon R and Tour S – remained the largest contributor to passenger vehicle sales for the company, numbers for this category fell from 8.63 lakh units to 8.28 lakh units in FY24.

The category that Maruti witnessed significant growth in was the utility vehicles (UV) category, where sales grew by 75 per cent over FY23 (3.66 lakh vehicles) to 6.42 lakh vehicles. Strong demand for models such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga was further complemented by the Baleno-based Fronx crossover, which provided further impetus to Maruti’s UV sales growth.

Notably, the entry-level cars from Maruti Suzuki endured a drop in demand, with cumulative sales of the Alto and S-Presso in FY24 dropping to 1.42 lakh units; a reduction of over 90,000 units compared to FY23. Sales of the Ciaz sedan also dropped by a small margin to 10,337 units, as did dispatches to alliance partner Toyota (58,612 units).

Sales of entry-level Maruti models dropped by a substantial margin.

Following a blockbuster 2023, Maruti Suzuki is lining up some big launches for 2024. This year, we’re set to witness the arrival of the new-generation Maruti Swift, along with its three-box sibling, the new Dzire sub-compact sedan. Later in 2024, Maruti will also bring out its first all-electric model, which will be the production version of the Concept EVX.