Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY2023

Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY202
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 1, 2024
- Maruti Suzuki sold 1,37,551 units in December 2023.
- The manufacturer’s utility vehicles saw an increase in sales.
- It also saw an increase in exports, up from 21,796 units to 26,884 units.
Maruti Suzuki has just revealed that it clocked its highest ever calendar year sales of over 20 lakh units in 2023. This figure includes exports, commercial vehicles and sales to alliance partner Toyota. It also reported export numbers of 2,69,046, its highest ever in a calendar year.
In December 2023, the manufacturer reported sales of 1,37,551 units, registering a year-over-year decrease in sales of 1.27 per cent. The company experienced a dip in sales across sub-segments such as the mini (down from 9765 units to 2557 units), compact (down from 57,502 to 45,741 units) and mid-size (down from 1,154 to 489 units) segments. However, this was counteracted by the sales of utility vehicles, which went up from 33,008 units in December 2022, to 45,957 units last month. It also saw an increase in exports, up from 21,796 units to 26,884 units.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
Utility vehicle sales went up from 2.6 lakh in FY22 to 4.6 lakh units in FY23
The manufacturer’s sales in FY23 (from April to December) went up by 6.8 per cent when compared to the same period in 2022. In FY23, the mini, compact and mid-size segments saw a decrease in sales. Sales in the mini segment went down from 1,74,008 units in FY22 to 99,634 units in FY23, while the compact segment went down from 6,37,459 to 610,011 unit sales. And lastly, the sale of the midsize segment went down from 11,518 units in FY22 to 8903 units in FY23. The Utility segment, on the other hand, saw a massive increase, from 2.6 lakh in FY22 to 4.6 lakh units. Export numbers were also on a high over the course of the year, amounting to 2.04 lakh units.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
Maruti Suzuki, had earlier announced that it would implement price hikes across its vehicle lineup from January 2024, the details of which are expected to be revealed tomorrow, on January 2. This decision is attributed to swelling cost pressures stemming from widespread inflation and escalating commodity prices. The brand says that despite its efforts to curtail expenses, the company anticipates a need to transfer a portion of the increased costs to the market, with the extent of the price adjustments varying across different vehicles.
