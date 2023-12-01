Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- Thunder Edition prices start from Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Available in both Zeta and Alpha variants
- Prices between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than the standard Jimny
Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a special edition of the Jimny in India named the Thunder Edition. Available in both the Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny Thunder Edition is priced from Rs 10.74 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model. The biggest draw however is the pricing, the limited-run model costs between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than the equivalent standard Jimny, depending on the variant.
Also read: Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
The Thunder Edition models get some notable cosmetic enhancements including silver-finished faux bull-bar style front bumper accessory, bonnet trim pieces, metal plates on the fenders, door decals, door cladding, a metal skid plate, door visors and additional trimming on the wing mirror caps. The exterior detailing is similar to the ‘Summit Seeker’ package offered on the standard Jimny.
The standard Jimny has been available with some hefty discounts for the past few weeks
Inside, the cabin has stayed relatively unchanged from the standard Jimny with all the features carried over. The Thunder Edition however gets some cosmetic enhancements from Maruti Suzuki's accessories list such as seat covers.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
Mechanically, the Jimny gets no changes with the SUV offered with the tried and tested 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine pushing out 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic with all variants getting four-wheel drive with low range.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 75,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 22,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19534 second ago
Tesla Motors has begun deliveries of the Cybertruck in USA. Currently, there are two models on sale, an AWD variant and the top-spec model, which is dubbed ‘Cyberbeast’.
-19366 second ago
The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
-17190 second ago
Maruti continued to see strong demand in the utility vehicle and van segments, though small car sales continue to sag.
-17186 second ago
The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.
-17133 second ago
Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.
-9442 second ago
New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency
-7917 second ago
Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023
-1538 second ago
The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.
-682 second ago
In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.
22 minutes ago
Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.
11 days ago
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.
1 month ago
How is the 5-door Suzuki Jimny manufactured? We took a tour of Maruti’s Gurugram plant for a closer look
1 month ago
The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
3 months ago
This is the first market after India to get the 5-door Jimny
3 months ago
A Desi legend takes on a global icon in this off-road special battle. Which one of the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes out on top? Read our review to find out.