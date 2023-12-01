Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a special edition of the Jimny in India named the Thunder Edition. Available in both the Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny Thunder Edition is priced from Rs 10.74 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model. The biggest draw however is the pricing, the limited-run model costs between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than the equivalent standard Jimny, depending on the variant.

Also read: Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat



The Thunder Edition models get some notable cosmetic enhancements including silver-finished faux bull-bar style front bumper accessory, bonnet trim pieces, metal plates on the fenders, door decals, door cladding, a metal skid plate, door visors and additional trimming on the wing mirror caps. The exterior detailing is similar to the ‘Summit Seeker’ package offered on the standard Jimny.

The standard Jimny has been available with some hefty discounts for the past few weeks

Inside, the cabin has stayed relatively unchanged from the standard Jimny with all the features carried over. The Thunder Edition however gets some cosmetic enhancements from Maruti Suzuki's accessories list such as seat covers.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024



Mechanically, the Jimny gets no changes with the SUV offered with the tried and tested 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine pushing out 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic with all variants getting four-wheel drive with low range.