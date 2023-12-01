Login

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower

The Thunder Edition is up to Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the standard Jimny and is available for a limited period.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 1, 2023

Highlights

  • Thunder Edition prices start from Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in both Zeta and Alpha variants
  • Prices between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than the standard Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a special edition of the Jimny in India named the Thunder Edition. Available in both the Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny Thunder Edition is priced from Rs 10.74 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model. The biggest draw however is the pricing, the limited-run model costs between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh less than the equivalent standard Jimny, depending on the variant.

 

Also read: Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
 

The Thunder Edition models get some notable cosmetic enhancements including silver-finished faux bull-bar style front bumper accessory, bonnet trim pieces, metal plates on the fenders, door decals, door cladding, a metal skid plate, door visors and additional trimming on the wing mirror caps. The exterior detailing is similar to the ‘Summit Seeker’ package offered on the standard Jimny.

The standard Jimny has been available with some hefty discounts for the past few weeks

 

Inside, the cabin has stayed relatively unchanged from the standard Jimny with all the features carried over. The Thunder Edition however gets some cosmetic enhancements from Maruti Suzuki's accessories list such as seat covers.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
 

Mechanically, the Jimny gets no changes with the SUV offered with the tried and tested 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine pushing out 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic with all variants getting four-wheel drive with low range.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990
Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19534 second ago

Tesla Motors has begun deliveries of the Cybertruck in USA. Currently, there are two models on sale, an AWD variant and the top-spec model, which is dubbed ‘Cyberbeast’.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19366 second ago

The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17190 second ago

Maruti continued to see strong demand in the utility vehicle and van segments, though small car sales continue to sag.

Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17186 second ago

The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17133 second ago

Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9442 second ago

New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency

Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7917 second ago

Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023

Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-1538 second ago

The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.03 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-682 second ago

In the domestic 2-wheeler category, sales surged to 2,18,597 units, reflecting a substantial 77 per cent increase from the previous year's 1,23,657 units.

Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
Auto Sales November 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 32%; 39,981 Units Sold
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

22 minutes ago

Mahindra reported a sales growth as compared to November 2022 though domestic SUV sales were down compared to October 2023.

Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa
Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Goes On Sale In South Africa
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.

On The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Shopfloor
On The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Shopfloor
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

1 month ago

How is the 5-door Suzuki Jimny manufactured? We took a tour of Maruti’s Gurugram plant for a closer look

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Exports Commence From India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 5-door version of the off-roader will be exported to markets in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market
Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debuts In South African Market
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

3 months ago

This is the first market after India to get the 5-door Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Two Good
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Two Good
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

A Desi legend takes on a global icon in this off-road special battle. Which one of the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes out on top? Read our review to find out.

