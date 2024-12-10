Login
Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto And More Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

The entire Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup is being offered with benefits in the form of cash discounts, accessories kits, and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti’s Nexa vehicles offered with year-end benefits
  • Maruti Suzuki Invicto offered with maximum benefits
  • Cash discounts, accessories kits, and exchange bonuses on offer

As 2024 draws to a close, Maruti Suzuki has introduced substantial year-end offers on its Nexa range of vehicles. Customers can avail themselves of a range of benefits, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and complimentary accessory packages across the Nexa lineup. The discounts apply to popular models like the Baleno, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and Fronx, among others. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the offers.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Alto, Wagon R Available With Discounts Of Up To 90,000 in December 2024

 

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Invicto 7

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto offers the highest discounts in the Nexa range. Buyers of the Alpha variant can avail themselves of benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh, which include a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus and a Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) offer worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Other variants receive discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh. The Invicto is priced between Rs 25.21 lakh and Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Benefits of up to Rs 2.30 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Green 5

The Jimny is available with discounts of up to Rs 2.30 lakh. The Zeta variant features an Rs 80,000 cash discount and an MSSF offer worth Rs 95,000. Meanwhile, the Alpha variant offers the same cash discount but includes a more substantial MSSF offer of Rs 1.50 lakh. Jimny’s prices range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Benefits of up to Rs 1.87 lakh on petrol variants

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Buyers of the Grand Vitara can avail themselves of benefits of up to Rs 1.87 lakh on petrol variants, which include accessory kits, cash discounts, and MSSF offers. Hybrid variants come with benefits of up to Rs 1.55 lakh, while CNG variants provide savings of up to Rs 1.34 lakh through similar offers. The Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 13.15 lakh and Rs 19.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Benefits of up to Rs 45,000

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno hatchback is also part of the year-end scheme, with benefits available on all MT, AMT, and CNG variants. Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between an accessory kit or a cash discount of up to Rs 45,000. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is on offer. Prices for the Baleno range from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect

 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

 Benefits of up to Rs 93,000 Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 26

The Fronx crossover offers mixed discounts depending on the variant. Naturally aspirated petrol variants come with benefits of up to Rs 35,500, while CNG models offer savings of Rs 10,000. Turbo-petrol variants provide the most significant benefits, with up to Rs 93,000 in discounts, including a Velocity Kit accessory package. The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 12.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Maruti Suzuki Ignis 

Benefits of up to Rs 55,000

Ignis 1 2022 07 27 T14 48 29 846 Z

Buyers interested in the Ignis small hatchback can benefit from a complementary accessory kit and a cash discount of up to Rs 55,000 on the AMT variants. Meanwhile, the MT versions are offered with the same accessory kit and a Rs 50,000 cash discount. Prices for the Ignis currently range between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom).  

 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 

Benefits of up to Rs 50,000

XL 6 1 2022 07 20 T09 43 32 903 Z

The XL6 is also on the list, offering benefits in both petrol and CNG form. The former can be had with benefits of Rs 50,000, while the latter is available with Rs 40,000 benefits. These are in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Prices for the XL6 start at Rs 12.56 lakh and go up to Rs 14.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Cumulative Exports Cross 30 Lakh Units Milestone

 

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 

Benefits of up to Rs 30,000

Maruti Ciaz 2023

Lastly, Maruti’s sole combatant in the sedan lineup for years – the Ciaz – is also offered with benefits in the year-end discount scheme. Buyers can either pick an accessory kit for the Ciaz or get a cash discount varying from 25,000 to 30,000, depending upon the variant. In addition to this, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is also offered on the Ciaz. 

 

Discounts differ from city to city. Please check with your nearest Nexa Dealership. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

