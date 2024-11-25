Login
Maruti Suzuki Cumulative Exports Cross 30 Lakh Units Milestone

Carmaker commenced exporting models from the Indian market in 1986.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Carmaker started exporting cars from India in 1986
  • Last 10 lakh units exported within 4 years
  • Exports in FY 2025 up 17.4 per cent year-on-year

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has crossed the 30 lakh unit cumulative exports milestone. India’s largest carmaker commenced exporting cars from India in 1986 and crossed the 10 lakh unit mark in April 2012. The 20 lakh unit milestone arrived in February 2021 - 8 years and 10 months later, with the final 10 lakh units exported in a period of 3 years and 9 months.

 

Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire

 Maruti Suzuki Exports 2

 

The milestone-achieving batch of cars - 1,053 units comprising the Fronx, Baleno, Dzire, Celerio, Jimny, Ciaz and S-Presso, recently sailed from Pipavav port in Gujarat.
 

Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?
 

Speaking on the export milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India’s automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage. We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets to augment export growth. Aligned with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localization

and multiplying exports.”
 Maruti Suzuki Exports 1

 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Earns Five-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests
 

Maruti Suzuki is currently one of the largest passenger vehicle exporters in the country with the company saying it holds a 40 per cent share of the market. In the current financial year, the company said that it has exported 1,81,444 units as of October 2024 - up 17.4 per cent year-on-year. The carmaker says that it currently exports 17 models from India to nearly 100 countries spread across America, Africa and Asia.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Exports# Maruti Suzuki Exports India# Cars
