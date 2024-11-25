Maruti Suzuki Cumulative Exports Cross 30 Lakh Units Milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has crossed the 30 lakh unit cumulative exports milestone. India’s largest carmaker commenced exporting cars from India in 1986 and crossed the 10 lakh unit mark in April 2012. The 20 lakh unit milestone arrived in February 2021 - 8 years and 10 months later, with the final 10 lakh units exported in a period of 3 years and 9 months.

The milestone-achieving batch of cars - 1,053 units comprising the Fronx, Baleno, Dzire, Celerio, Jimny, Ciaz and S-Presso, recently sailed from Pipavav port in Gujarat.



Speaking on the export milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The 3 million cumulative exports milestone reflects India’s automobile manufacturing excellence and is a shining example of Brand India on the global stage. We thank the Government of India for instituting encouraging policies and enabling trade agreements with some markets to augment export growth. Aligned with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, Maruti Suzuki is committed to deep localization

and multiplying exports.”



Maruti Suzuki is currently one of the largest passenger vehicle exporters in the country with the company saying it holds a 40 per cent share of the market. In the current financial year, the company said that it has exported 1,81,444 units as of October 2024 - up 17.4 per cent year-on-year. The carmaker says that it currently exports 17 models from India to nearly 100 countries spread across America, Africa and Asia.