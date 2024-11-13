Login
2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire

We take a look at some of the features that are offered for the first time in the Dzire.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 6-airbags, 3-point seat belt offered as standard
  • Prices range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh
  • Can be had in 4 trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXI+

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant and going up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping ZXi+ trim level. The Dzire, now in its fourth generation, has received a major overhaul in terms of its design while also gaining a few new features. Although these features are seen on its stablemates, such as the new Swift, Fronx, Brezza, and more, the following features are a first for the Dzire.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect

 

 

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

 

2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

 

6 airbags 

 

With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is offering a longer list of standard safety features, including 6-airbags. The automaker offers them as a standard fitment from the entry-level LXi variant onwards. 

 

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

 

Another safety feature that is a first for the Dzire and is offered as standard in the entry-level LXi variant is the 3-point seat belts for all seats. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 21

 

Electric sunroof

 

A sunroof is arguably one of the most desired features in India, irrespective of the car segment. The refreshed Dzire now gets an electric sunroof in the top-spec ZXi+, for which prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 33

 

360-degree cameras

 

Another first for the new Dzire is the incorporation of 360-degree cameras, a feature available on the top-spec ZXI+ variant of the model. 
 

Wireless charging pad

 

The new Dzire also benefits from a wireless charging pad now offered on the ZXi top-spec trim level.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 20

 

 


 

# Maruti Suzuki# 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# New Maruti Suzuki Dzire# New Dzire# Dzire# 2025 Maruti suzuki Dzire# Dzire Sedan# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Maruti Suzuki 2025 New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki 2025 New Dzire

Maruti Suzuki 2025 New Dzire

Starts at ₹ 6.79 - 10.14 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 2025 New Dzire Specifications
View 2025 New Dzire Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

