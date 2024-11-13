2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant and going up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping ZXi+ trim level. The Dzire, now in its fourth generation, has received a major overhaul in terms of its design while also gaining a few new features. Although these features are seen on its stablemates, such as the new Swift, Fronx, Brezza, and more, the following features are a first for the Dzire.

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect

Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh

6 airbags

With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is offering a longer list of standard safety features, including 6-airbags. The automaker offers them as a standard fitment from the entry-level LXi variant onwards.

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Another safety feature that is a first for the Dzire and is offered as standard in the entry-level LXi variant is the 3-point seat belts for all seats.

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Electric sunroof

A sunroof is arguably one of the most desired features in India, irrespective of the car segment. The refreshed Dzire now gets an electric sunroof in the top-spec ZXi+, for which prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Unveiled; Gets Electric Sunroof, New Three-Cylinder Engine

360-degree cameras

Another first for the new Dzire is the incorporation of 360-degree cameras, a feature available on the top-spec ZXI+ variant of the model.



Wireless charging pad

The new Dzire also benefits from a wireless charging pad now offered on the ZXi top-spec trim level.

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?



