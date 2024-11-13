2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 13, 2024
Highlights
- 6-airbags, 3-point seat belt offered as standard
- Prices range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh
- Can be had in 4 trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXI+
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant and going up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping ZXi+ trim level. The Dzire, now in its fourth generation, has received a major overhaul in terms of its design while also gaining a few new features. Although these features are seen on its stablemates, such as the new Swift, Fronx, Brezza, and more, the following features are a first for the Dzire.
6 airbags
With the new Dzire, Maruti Suzuki is offering a longer list of standard safety features, including 6-airbags. The automaker offers them as a standard fitment from the entry-level LXi variant onwards.
3-point seatbelts for all passengers
Another safety feature that is a first for the Dzire and is offered as standard in the entry-level LXi variant is the 3-point seat belts for all seats.
Electric sunroof
A sunroof is arguably one of the most desired features in India, irrespective of the car segment. The refreshed Dzire now gets an electric sunroof in the top-spec ZXi+, for which prices range between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
360-degree cameras
Another first for the new Dzire is the incorporation of 360-degree cameras, a feature available on the top-spec ZXI+ variant of the model.
Wireless charging pad
The new Dzire also benefits from a wireless charging pad now offered on the ZXi top-spec trim level.
