Maruti Suzuki Swift, Alto, Wagon R Available With Discounts Of Up To 90,000 in December 2024

Maruti Suzuki is offering some notable discounts on its range of cars and SUVs under both the Arena and Nexa sales channels. Focusing solely on its Arena sales channel, dealers across the country are offering benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the carmaker’s hatchbacks, subcompact sedans and SUVs. Here we take a look at the discounts you could expect to get at your local Arena dealer.

Do note that these discounts are likely to differ based on location, dealer and availability of stocks.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Benefits of up to Rs 80,000

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 80,000 depending on the variant. Petrol variants are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000 while the CNG can be had with benefits of up Rs 40,000. Buyers looking to exchange their older vehicle are offered exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 with an additional Rs 15,000 off on the exchange of an older Maruti car. Corporate buyers are offered some additional benefits as well.

Those looking to scrap their older vehicle are offered a scrappage bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso



Benefits of up to Rs 80,000

The Maruti S-Presso is also being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 80,000. Petrol variants of the hatchback are being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 45,000 in addition to exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000 (exchange benefits + additional benefits). The hatchback is also offered with additional benefits to institutional buyers and attracts additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000 if the buyer has scrapped their previous vehicle.

CNG variants meanwhile attract cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000 while the exchange benefits are unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Benefits of up to Rs 75,000

Maruti’s original tall-boy hatchback, the Wagon R for its small footprint is notably spacious and in its latest avatar quite well equipped. The hatchback is being offered with cash benefits of between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant and powertrain with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 also offered on trade-in of older vehicles. Maruti owners can also avail of additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 while corporate buyers are offered additional benefits.

The Wagon R is offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre petrol and a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine both with manual and AMT gearbox options.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Benefits of up to Rs 90,000

The Celerio attracts some notable discounts this month with dealers offering a mix of cash benefits and additional accessories. The Celerio too is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 with buyers also offering additional accessories worth up to Rs 15,000. The small hatchback is also offered with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Existing Maruti owners or those trading in their old Maruti are offered Rs 10,000 with of additional exchange benefits.



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Benefits of up to Rs 90,000



The fourth-gen Swift was launched in India earlier this year and is now attracting benefits of up to Rs 90,000 depending on the variant. The Swift is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 55,000 or buyers can opt for the accessoried Blitz Edition that packs in additional accessories worth up to Rs 60,000 depending on the variant.



Additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 are offered as exchange benefits with select variants also offered with Rs 15,000 of additional exchange benefits.



Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Old)



Benefits of up to Rs 55,000



Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new fourth-gen Dzire in India and while the car is not offered with any discounts and benefits at the time, the older third-gen model does get some notable discounts. Buyers are offered cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and an additional Rs 15,000 in exchange benefits. The CNG variants are offered with no discounts.



Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Benefits of up to Rs 55,000

As with the Swift, the Brezza is being offered with a mix of cash benefits or additional accessories alongside exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The Brezza in its top variants is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Lower variants meanwhile are offered with accessory packages at discounted prices amounting to benefits of up to Rs 55,000.



Maruti Suzuki Eeco



Benefits of up to Rs 46,000

Maruti’s van, the Eeco, has now become ubiquitous as an affordable people hauler and cargo van popular with cargo delivery services and taxi operators in many cities across India. It is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000 along with exchanged benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently not being offered with any discounts or benefits.