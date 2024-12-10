Login
Maruti Suzuki Swift, Alto, Wagon R Available With Discounts Of Up To 90,000 in December 2024

In the final month of 2024, Maruti Suzuki is offering a range of consumer offers, exchange bonuses and more on its range of cars retailed via its Arena dealerships.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Maruti Suzuki is offering some notable discounts on its range of cars and SUVs under both the Arena and Nexa sales channels. Focusing solely on its Arena sales channel, dealers across the country are offering benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the carmaker’s hatchbacks, subcompact sedans and SUVs. Here we take a look at the discounts you could expect to get at your local Arena dealer.

     

    Do note that these discounts are likely to differ based on location, dealer and availability of stocks.

     

    Also read: 2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
     

    Maruti Suzuki Alto

     

    Benefits of up to Rs 80,000

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, is being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 80,000 depending on the variant. Petrol variants are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000 while the CNG can be had with benefits of up Rs 40,000. Buyers looking to exchange their older vehicle are offered exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 with an additional Rs 15,000 off on the exchange of an older Maruti car. Corporate buyers are offered some additional benefits as well.

     

    Those looking to scrap their older vehicle are offered a scrappage bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

     

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso


    Benefits of up to Rs 80,000

    2022 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 2022 07 18 T06 38 14 035 Z

    The Maruti S-Presso is also being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 80,000. Petrol variants of the hatchback are being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 45,000 in addition to exchange benefits of up to Rs 25,000 (exchange benefits + additional benefits). The hatchback is also offered with additional benefits to institutional buyers and attracts additional benefits of up to Rs 20,000 if the buyer has scrapped their previous vehicle.

     

    Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review: Almost Perfect
     

    CNG variants meanwhile attract cash discounts of up to Rs 40,000 while the exchange benefits are unchanged.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

     

    Benefits of up to Rs 75,000

    v328l14 2022 maruti suzuki wagonr 625x300 25 February 22

    Maruti’s original tall-boy hatchback, the Wagon R for its small footprint is notably spacious and in its latest avatar quite well equipped. The hatchback is being offered with cash benefits of between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant and powertrain with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000 also offered on trade-in of older vehicles. Maruti owners can also avail of additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 while corporate buyers are offered additional benefits.

     

    The Wagon R is offered with two engine options - a 1.0-litre petrol and a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine both with manual and AMT gearbox options.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

     

    Benefits of up to Rs 90,000

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

     

    Also read: Maruti Suzuki Cumulative Exports Cross 30 Lakh Units Milestone

    The Celerio attracts some notable discounts this month with dealers offering a mix of cash benefits and additional accessories. The Celerio too is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 with buyers also offering additional accessories worth up to Rs 15,000. The small hatchback is also offered with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Existing Maruti owners or those trading in their old Maruti are offered Rs 10,000 with of additional exchange benefits.
     

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
     

    Benefits of up to Rs 90,000

    Maruti Suzuki Swift 44


    The fourth-gen Swift was launched in India earlier this year and is now attracting benefits of up to Rs 90,000 depending on the variant. The Swift is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 55,000 or buyers can opt for the accessoried Blitz Edition that packs in additional accessories worth up to Rs 60,000 depending on the variant.
     

    Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Third-Gen Dzire: What Are The Differences?
     

    Additional benefits of up to Rs 15,000 are offered as exchange benefits with select variants also offered with Rs 15,000 of additional exchange benefits.
     

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Old)
     

    Benefits of up to Rs 55,000
     

    cvj86sn8 maruti suzuki dzire facelift 625x300 20 March 20

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the all-new fourth-gen Dzire in India and while the car is not offered with any discounts and benefits at the time, the older third-gen model does get some notable discounts. Buyers are offered cash benefits of up to Rs 35,000 and an additional Rs 15,000 in exchange benefits. The CNG variants are offered with no discounts.
     

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

     

    Benefits of up to Rs 55,000

    Brezza Tracking 1 2022 11 10 T08 11 29 828 Z

    As with the Swift, the Brezza is being offered with a mix of cash benefits or additional accessories alongside exchange benefits and corporate discounts. The Brezza in its top variants is offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000 along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Lower variants meanwhile are offered with accessory packages at discounted prices amounting to benefits of up to Rs 55,000.
     

    Also read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
     

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
     

    Benefits of up to Rs 46,000

    Maruti Eeco 2022 11 22 T08 41 38 226 Z

    Maruti’s van, the Eeco, has now become ubiquitous as an affordable people hauler and cargo van popular with cargo delivery services and taxi operators in many cities across India. It is being offered with cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000 along with exchanged benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

     

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently not being offered with any discounts or benefits.

