Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault Kardian
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine making 105bhp and 135Nm
  • Discounts of upto Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
  • Smallest yet capable off-road toy in India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Tracking Green 1

 

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny took its sweet time to land here in India and had all of us – enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike – sitting up and taking notice. After the arrival at the 2023 Auto Expo, it filled up the order books quickly, but once the initial hype faded away, the Jimny found itself lacking buyers. 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Red 1

Slowly huge discounts started rolling in, and at the moment, you can walk into a Nexa showroom and get yourself a Jimny at an on-road price which is lower than the initial ex-showroom price. So should you make use of this opportunity and get yourself the Jimny, or should you steer clear of it? Let’s find out. 

 

Reasons to Buy

 

1. Discounts

Jimny Water

 

After the introductory prices ended, the prices for the Jimny Zeta trim ranged between Rs 15-16 lakh on-road across the country. And the Alpha trim was clocking at around Rs 17 lakh to almost Rs 19 lakhs on the road, without any personalisation and accessories. To tackle that, 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024

 

Maruti introduced the Thunder Edition which offered a price benefit of around 2 lakh rupees across the trims. It also offered some cosmetic upgrades but was discontinued shortly after. 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Static Red and Yellow Group shot

 

However, the Jimny line-up has seen constant discounts every month this year, and in July it's almost up to Rs 3-3.5 lakh. The carmaker is also offering benefits to the buyers in form of free accessories, insurance benefits and extended warranties. So if ever there was a perfect time to get home the Jimny, it is now. 

 

2. Capable Off-Roader That’s Good For Everyday Use

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Red 3

 

Now a lot has been said about Jimny’s off-road credentials, and no doubt, it is quite a capable off-roader when roads cease to exist. We have seen the Jimny in the company of many large, luxurious and capable off-roaders who cost many times more than the Jimny. And yet never once did the Jimny backed away from the challenge, and in fact, helped by its tiny dimensions it even came on top at times. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Accesories 3

 

But as a city runabout, there might be a few complaints by the not-so-off-road-ready buyers. They might complain of the sluggish nature of the engine on the highway or the heavy controls. But despite that, the Jimny makes for a very good everyday commuter. Its 1.5-litre engine is refined, is frugal too and has good grunt for everyday driveability. And when the monsoon hits as it has now, the roads have made way for craters and the Jimny can ford through where no other road users dare to cross path. 

 

3. It's A Future Icon

 

jimny height

It's a very disheartening thing to say, that in India, the cars are valued only once they are discontinued and far gone. There are many cars and bikes i could list down here, cars which weren’t appreciated when they were on sale, no one cared to buy one, and once they were off-the-market, they were regarded highly, their second-hand market soared, and people missed them terribly. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Green 4

With that in mind, we hope that Jimny doesn’t meet the same fate. But having said that, in either case, Jimny is a future icon. How today we respect the old Gypsy because it was so capable, had character and still fit the budget of an everyday buyer, the Jimny is no different. Except for the fact that it has a very small target audience

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

 

Reasons Not to Buy.

 

1. It Is One Dimensional 

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Red 4

 

As mentioned earlier, the Jimny is a fantastic tool when off-roading. Its dimension works in its favour and its rugged appeal also comes in handy in the wilderness. But for someone who can only afford one car in the garage, the Jimny pose a very hard bargain. Because the cabin isn’t as comfortable as anything else that the buyer can get at this price point. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Interior Dashboard full

 

The dashboard has hard plastic and it doesn’t feel luxurious and welcoming at all. The cabin feels like it belongs to the good old 90s, and a modern buyer does want luxury and a car-like feel from their off-roader. 

 

2. Not Bigger The Better

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Tracking Green 2

The Jimny also fails to capture that major chunk of buyers who believe in the “bigger the better” ideology. It is small in all parameters, and it is a huge elephant in the room. It’s strictly a four-seater, not five as Indian buyers would find hard to come in terms with. There’s no high-riding stance that SUV buyers prefer. And it doesn’t feel as formidable as the Thar on the roads. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Two Good

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Red 2

But you see, ever since its introduction, the small dimension has always been Jimny’s forte. It caught huge attention in the European market thanks to its tiny motor, which offered good mileage, and compact dimensions which was sorted for the city, and still offered a capable 4x4 so the farmlands and moors were easily scalable. And the new Jimny continues that, and you might find the Jimny toiling away in the outskirts somewhere with a happy owner behind the wheel if not in this concrete jungle. 

 

Sibling Factor

jimny off road test

Lastly, it's the on-road dynamics of the Jimny that might put off a few. You see when a buyer walks into the showroom and has a budget of say under 20 lakhs, the Brezza and the Grand Vitara offer them a much more civilised car ownership experience. They are more practical, more spacious, and have the same powertrain as this but more features and also can fit five in more comfort. 

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

 

And if you have to spend long hours in the car, these two cars make more sense than the Jimny. Here in the Jimny, the steering is heavy, the clutch is heavy and the gearbox is far from friendly. So the Jimny needs a lot of commitment to be your everyday car. 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Tracking Green 4

But like every off-roader, the Jimny has a huge scope of modification. With many personalisation kits which can be as easy as bolt-on to numerous hardware modifications to go on even extreme terrain, the Jimny has it all. And all of it at a price that won’t break your bank. That’s not a small feat. 

 

Should You buy the Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Green 2

 

At the end of the day, should You buy the Jimny? Yes, you absolutely should buy the Jimny if even the slightest part of your commute has no roads. If you plan on taking a beaten path on your week offs and weekends, and if you want a future icon which will only age well and give you more memories to cherish. It has the character that many cars today don’t and despite its shortcomings like the pragmatic and not-so-spacious cabin, small dimensions, and heavy controls, the Jimny still is one of the few out-of-the-box cars on sale in India. And it deserves your attention if not your garage. 

 

# maruti suzuki jimny# maruti india# marut# mwti# maruti suzuki sales# maruti suzuki india# maruti price hike# maruti suzuki# maruti price increased# maruti suzuki jimny discounts# jimny in india# jimny# jimny 5-door# jimny discounts# car# Cars# car-review# Car Reviews# Opinion# Road Test# Feature# Blogview
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
    Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline
  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • Images of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara undergoing Bharat NCAP safety test have surfaced online. Multiple variants seem to be tested and the results look promising, but can the Grand Vitara be the first Maruti Suzuki to get a 5-star NCAP result?
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface
  • This special edition model of the Ignis is Rs 35,000 more affordable than the Sigma MT variant
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiance Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.49 Lakh
  • Warranty across the range has been increased to 3 years/1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended to 6 years/1.6 lakh kilometres.
    Maruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced

Latest News

  • Passenger vehicle sales in India saw a year-over-year increase of over 10 per cent, while two-wheeler sales grew in double digits
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Rebound In July After Tepid May And June: FADA
  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650, likely to be called the Interceptor Bear 650, has been spotted on test in India.
    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In India: What’s Different?
  • For the first time in the domestic market, Suzuki has reported monthly sales of over 1 lakh units, recording a sales increase of 25 per cent.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports Record 1 Lakh Unit Monthly Sales In Domestic Market
  • Lighter weight, revised and updated "Alpha 2" engine, rerouted exhaust and more on the 2024 Yezdi Adventure.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure: What Has Changed?
  • The Basalt is the fourth model to result from Citroen's C-Cubed programme and will be launched in the Indian market soon
    Citroen Basalt Coupe-SUV: Top Five Highlights
  • The special edition of the Chetak is based on the top-spec ‘Premium’ variant of the electric scooter and gets a few add-ons.
    Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh; On Sale On Amazon From Aug 5
  • The Ntorq 125 will be the third model to get the blacked-out treatment after the Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 160 2V.
    TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition Teased; Pre-Bookings Commenced
  • Along with introducing the Basalt coupe-SUV, Citroen India has also unveiled the updated C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, which are better-equipped and will be launched in the coming weeks.
    Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Updated With New Features: LED Headlights, Auto AC, 6 Airbags And More
  • With this offer, the Speed 400 is priced at Rs. 2.24 lakh while the Scrambler is priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400X Offered With Rs 10,000 Discount

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Starts at ₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Jimny Specifications
View Jimny Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved