Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny took its sweet time to land here in India and had all of us – enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike – sitting up and taking notice. After the arrival at the 2023 Auto Expo, it filled up the order books quickly, but once the initial hype faded away, the Jimny found itself lacking buyers.

Slowly huge discounts started rolling in, and at the moment, you can walk into a Nexa showroom and get yourself a Jimny at an on-road price which is lower than the initial ex-showroom price. So should you make use of this opportunity and get yourself the Jimny, or should you steer clear of it? Let’s find out.

Reasons to Buy

1. Discounts

After the introductory prices ended, the prices for the Jimny Zeta trim ranged between Rs 15-16 lakh on-road across the country. And the Alpha trim was clocking at around Rs 17 lakh to almost Rs 19 lakhs on the road, without any personalisation and accessories. To tackle that,

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024

Maruti introduced the Thunder Edition which offered a price benefit of around 2 lakh rupees across the trims. It also offered some cosmetic upgrades but was discontinued shortly after.

However, the Jimny line-up has seen constant discounts every month this year, and in July it's almost up to Rs 3-3.5 lakh. The carmaker is also offering benefits to the buyers in form of free accessories, insurance benefits and extended warranties. So if ever there was a perfect time to get home the Jimny, it is now.

2. Capable Off-Roader That’s Good For Everyday Use

Now a lot has been said about Jimny’s off-road credentials, and no doubt, it is quite a capable off-roader when roads cease to exist. We have seen the Jimny in the company of many large, luxurious and capable off-roaders who cost many times more than the Jimny. And yet never once did the Jimny backed away from the challenge, and in fact, helped by its tiny dimensions it even came on top at times.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

But as a city runabout, there might be a few complaints by the not-so-off-road-ready buyers. They might complain of the sluggish nature of the engine on the highway or the heavy controls. But despite that, the Jimny makes for a very good everyday commuter. Its 1.5-litre engine is refined, is frugal too and has good grunt for everyday driveability. And when the monsoon hits as it has now, the roads have made way for craters and the Jimny can ford through where no other road users dare to cross path.

3. It's A Future Icon

It's a very disheartening thing to say, that in India, the cars are valued only once they are discontinued and far gone. There are many cars and bikes i could list down here, cars which weren’t appreciated when they were on sale, no one cared to buy one, and once they were off-the-market, they were regarded highly, their second-hand market soared, and people missed them terribly.

With that in mind, we hope that Jimny doesn’t meet the same fate. But having said that, in either case, Jimny is a future icon. How today we respect the old Gypsy because it was so capable, had character and still fit the budget of an everyday buyer, the Jimny is no different. Except for the fact that it has a very small target audience

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: The Icon Arrives

Reasons Not to Buy.

1. It Is One Dimensional

As mentioned earlier, the Jimny is a fantastic tool when off-roading. Its dimension works in its favour and its rugged appeal also comes in handy in the wilderness. But for someone who can only afford one car in the garage, the Jimny pose a very hard bargain. Because the cabin isn’t as comfortable as anything else that the buyer can get at this price point.

The dashboard has hard plastic and it doesn’t feel luxurious and welcoming at all. The cabin feels like it belongs to the good old 90s, and a modern buyer does want luxury and a car-like feel from their off-roader.

2. Not Bigger The Better

The Jimny also fails to capture that major chunk of buyers who believe in the “bigger the better” ideology. It is small in all parameters, and it is a huge elephant in the room. It’s strictly a four-seater, not five as Indian buyers would find hard to come in terms with. There’s no high-riding stance that SUV buyers prefer. And it doesn’t feel as formidable as the Thar on the roads.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Vs Mahindra Thar: Two Good

But you see, ever since its introduction, the small dimension has always been Jimny’s forte. It caught huge attention in the European market thanks to its tiny motor, which offered good mileage, and compact dimensions which was sorted for the city, and still offered a capable 4x4 so the farmlands and moors were easily scalable. And the new Jimny continues that, and you might find the Jimny toiling away in the outskirts somewhere with a happy owner behind the wheel if not in this concrete jungle.

Sibling Factor

Lastly, it's the on-road dynamics of the Jimny that might put off a few. You see when a buyer walks into the showroom and has a budget of say under 20 lakhs, the Brezza and the Grand Vitara offer them a much more civilised car ownership experience. They are more practical, more spacious, and have the same powertrain as this but more features and also can fit five in more comfort.

And if you have to spend long hours in the car, these two cars make more sense than the Jimny. Here in the Jimny, the steering is heavy, the clutch is heavy and the gearbox is far from friendly. So the Jimny needs a lot of commitment to be your everyday car.

But like every off-roader, the Jimny has a huge scope of modification. With many personalisation kits which can be as easy as bolt-on to numerous hardware modifications to go on even extreme terrain, the Jimny has it all. And all of it at a price that won’t break your bank. That’s not a small feat.

Should You buy the Jimny?

At the end of the day, should You buy the Jimny? Yes, you absolutely should buy the Jimny if even the slightest part of your commute has no roads. If you plan on taking a beaten path on your week offs and weekends, and if you want a future icon which will only age well and give you more memories to cherish. It has the character that many cars today don’t and despite its shortcomings like the pragmatic and not-so-spacious cabin, small dimensions, and heavy controls, the Jimny still is one of the few out-of-the-box cars on sale in India. And it deserves your attention if not your garage.