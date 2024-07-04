Login
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024

The Jimny is offered with flat cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with additional benefits for buyers availing MSIL’s financial services.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on July 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh
  • Buyers availing Maruti's Smart Finance scheme offered additional discounts

Maruti Suzuki continues offering some big discounts on the Jimny in July 2024. The off-road-focused SUV from India’s largest carmaker is available with discounts of up to Rs 2.85 lakh depending on the dealer and mode of purchase.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki To Extend Sales Of ‘Dream Edition’ Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio: Here’s Why
 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offroad Red 1

Buyers can avail of cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the SUV for the current month. Buyers looking to finance their purchase are also offered additional benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh depending on the variant. This brings the total amount of discounts offered on the SUV up to Rs 2.50 lakh. Some dealers are also offering additional benefits in the form of discounts on insurance etc that could increase the benefits to as much as Rs 2.85 lakh. The discounts are offered on both the manual and automatic gearbox-equipped models. The Jimny is offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha.
 

Also Read: Suzuki Japan Developing Affordable Strong Hybrid Tech For India: Maruti Chairman

 

The Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Static Red and Yellow Group shot

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

 

Launched in India last year, the domestic market was the first to receive the five-door derivative of Suzuki’s iconic 3-door off-roader. The Jimny in India is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine also used by the Maruti Ciaz developing 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic with both getting shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive with low range.
 

Disclaimer: Discounts may vary from city to city; please reach out to your nearest dealership to learn more. 

# Maruti Suzuki# Jimny# Jimny 5 Door# Maruti Suzuki Nexa# Maruti Suzuki SUV# Maruti Suzuki Jimny# Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV# Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

