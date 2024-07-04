Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024

Maruti Suzuki continues offering some big discounts on the Jimny in July 2024. The off-road-focused SUV from India’s largest carmaker is available with discounts of up to Rs 2.85 lakh depending on the dealer and mode of purchase.



Buyers can avail of cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on the SUV for the current month. Buyers looking to finance their purchase are also offered additional benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh depending on the variant. This brings the total amount of discounts offered on the SUV up to Rs 2.50 lakh. Some dealers are also offering additional benefits in the form of discounts on insurance etc that could increase the benefits to as much as Rs 2.85 lakh. The discounts are offered on both the manual and automatic gearbox-equipped models. The Jimny is offered in two variants - Zeta and Alpha.



The Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Launched in India last year, the domestic market was the first to receive the five-door derivative of Suzuki’s iconic 3-door off-roader. The Jimny in India is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol engine also used by the Maruti Ciaz developing 101 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic with both getting shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive with low range.



