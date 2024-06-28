Login
Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Launched in May 2005, the Swift has gone on to become one of the most successful offerings from the brand
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively sold 30 lakh units of the Swift in India.
  • The Swift was launched in 2005.
  • The fourth-generation Swift was launched in May 2024.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 30 lakh units in India. Launched in May 2005, the hatchback has become one of the most successful offerings from the brand and is now among the highest-selling cars in India. The Swift surpassed 10 lakh sales mark in 2013, in less than 8 years after its introduction, while the 20 lakh sales mark was achieved just five years later, in 2018. 

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June
 Maruti Suzuki Swift s Sales Cross 30 Lakh In India

The Swift achieved the 30 lakh sales mark 19 years after its launch in 2005


Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation of the Swift in India in May 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer recently shared that a total of 19,393 units of the hatchback have already been sold since launch, making it the highest-selling model of the brand in its debut month. The manufacturer has also shared that the bookings for the new Swift have already crossed the 40,000 mark. Maruti Suzuki also revealed that manual gearbox variants accounted for 83 per cent of sales.

 

Also Read: New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings

 

Commenting on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been more than just a car to the millions who have owned it – it has been a symbol of fun, freedom and exhilaration. With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers. This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country.”


Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce a CNG derivative of the Swift in India. The new version is expected to retain the same 1197 cc, three-cylinder motor as the current model, but with a lower power output. For reference, the current version makes 80.4 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. Expect it to solely be offered with a manual gearbox. 

