New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the new-generation of the Swift hatchback has become its highest selling car in its debut month. Launched in early May at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom, a total of 19,393 units have already been sold, making it the highest selling model of the brand in its debut month. The manufacturer has also shared that the bookings for the new Swift have already crossed the 40,000 mark.

The brand will soon launch a CNG version of new-gen Swift in the market.

In a media interaction, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have right now introduced the petrol variant (of the Swift), the CNG variant has not yet been introduced. 40,000 bookings just for Petrol is a very good response and we’re seeing good traction for the Swift in the first month of launch.”

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox model has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback accounting for 83% of sales while AGS variants (AMT models) account for just 13% of the demand. The new-gen Swift has come with a host of changes, none more significant than the new 1.2 litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine that makes lesser power than earlier, but crucially comes with higher fuel efficiency.

