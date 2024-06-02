Login
New-Gen Swift Becomes Highest Selling Maruti Suzuki In Debut Month; Crosses 40,000 Bookings

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox version has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback commanding a whopping 83% in total sales
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Swift was launched in May 2024 starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom
  • The brand sold a total 19,393 units of the hatch in its debut month
  • New Swift has already crossed the 40,000 bookings mark

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the new-generation of the Swift hatchback has become its highest selling car in its debut month. Launched in early May at a starting price of Rs. 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom, a total of 19,393 units have already been sold, making it the highest selling model of the brand in its debut month. The manufacturer has also shared that the bookings for the new Swift have already crossed the 40,000 mark.

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift 30

The brand will soon launch a CNG version of new-gen Swift in the market.

 

In a media interaction, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have right now introduced the petrol variant (of the Swift), the CNG variant has not yet been introduced. 40,000 bookings just for Petrol is a very good response and we’re seeing good traction for the Swift in the first month of launch.”

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Cut: AMT Variants Of Fronx, Dzire, Swift, Wagon R Get Cheaper

 

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that manual gearbox model has dominated the sales of new generation Swift hatchback accounting for 83% of sales while AGS variants (AMT models) account for just 13% of the demand. The new-gen Swift has come with a host of changes, none more significant than the new 1.2 litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine that makes lesser power than earlier, but crucially comes with higher fuel efficiency. 
 

# maruti suzuki# maruti suzuki swift# bookings open# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

