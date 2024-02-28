car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is The 2024 car&bike Trailblazer of the Year.
- Maruti Suzuki Jimny brought Suzuki’s legendary off-road capabilities to the Indian market when it was launched last year. It is available in 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol version which can be had with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
- Offered with a 1.5-litre, 4-cyl naturally aspirated petrol engine that displaces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.
The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny has made for a compelling proposition for buyers who are looking to buy a practical, 5-door lifestyle-oriented off-roader. The Jimny has proven to be a more practical alternative to the Mahindra Thar due to its extra pair of doors. It also offers a host of modern-day amenities like six airbags, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless phone connectivity, auto climate control and cruise control. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is globally renowned for the high scope of customisation from well-known brands.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currency available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cyl naturally aspirated petrol engine that displaces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It is solely available with a 4X4 drivetrain.
The Jimny competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Both are accomplished off-roaders but the Jimny stands tall among tough these rivals despite its diminutive size.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17761 second ago
The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category
-15953 second ago
The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.
-13993 second ago
Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.
-8142 second ago
Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.
-5326 second ago
"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes
7 minutes ago
All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models
30 minutes ago
Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.
2 hours ago
Tata Safari received a thorough update last year
14 hours ago
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
14 hours ago
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
15 hours ago
Most premium offering from India’s leading car brand beat off competition from two other 7 seaters launched in 2023 - Toyota Rumion and the Citroen C3 Aircross
1 day ago
The SUV is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than the Kushaq Style, with everything included
2 days ago
Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade
2 days ago
Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023
3 days ago
They’ve been around for a long time and have recently got massive updates. Which of the Tata Safari or the Mahindra Scorpio-N should you choose? Let’s look at pros and cons.