car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny has made for a compelling proposition for buyers who are looking to buy a practical, 5-door lifestyle-oriented off-roader. The Jimny has proven to be a more practical alternative to the Mahindra Thar due to its extra pair of doors. It also offers a host of modern-day amenities like six airbags, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless phone connectivity, auto climate control and cruise control. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is globally renowned for the high scope of customisation from well-known brands.





The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currency available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cyl naturally aspirated petrol engine that displaces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It is solely available with a 4X4 drivetrain.

The Jimny competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Both are accomplished off-roaders but the Jimny stands tall among tough these rivals despite its diminutive size.