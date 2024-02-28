Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year

The global icon brings Suzuki’s legendary off-road prowess to India
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is The 2024 car&bike Trailblazer of the Year.
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny brought Suzuki’s legendary off-road capabilities to the Indian market when it was launched last year. It is available in 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol version which can be had with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.
  • Offered with a 1.5-litre, 4-cyl naturally aspirated petrol engine that displaces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny has made for a compelling proposition for buyers who are looking to buy a practical, 5-door lifestyle-oriented off-roader. The Jimny has proven to be a more practical alternative to the Mahindra Thar due to its extra pair of doors. It also offers a host of modern-day amenities like six airbags, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless phone connectivity, auto climate control and cruise control. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is globally renowned for the high scope of customisation from well-known brands.


The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is currency available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cyl naturally aspirated petrol engine that displaces 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It is solely available with a 4X4 drivetrain.

 

The Jimny competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Both are accomplished off-roaders but the Jimny stands tall among tough these rivals despite its diminutive size. 

# maruti suzuki jimny# Maruti Suzuki# SUV# off-roader# Cars# carandbike-awards# Cover Story# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster Wins Peformance Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17761 second ago

The V8-powered SL55 went up against the likes of the Lotus Eletre and the Mercedes-AMG C43 eventually, winning in this category

BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
BYD Seal Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-15953 second ago

The Seal will be BYD’s third all-electric model for India following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV.

car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mahindra XUV400 Wins Electric Vehicle of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13993 second ago

Mahindra’s Tata Nexon rivals stood atop the competition that included the diminutive MG Comet and the eC3.

Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8142 second ago

Yamaha said that it will continue sales of its flagship R1 superbike in race spec to teams and individuals participating in track racing.

Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5326 second ago

"The Call of the Blue" slogan, integral to Yamaha's brand campaign, will adorn the front cowls of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins's YZR-M1 bikes

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 minutes ago

All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 15.40 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

30 minutes ago

Mahindra says the Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the Thar desert and comes with a new satin matte paint finish and black and beige dual-tone upholstery.

car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Tata Safari received a thorough update last year

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Most premium offering from India’s leading car brand beat off competition from two other 7 seaters launched in 2023 - Toyota Rumion and the Citroen C3 Aircross

Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The SUV is currently being evaluated for introduction in the market and will cost 80k to 1 lakh more than the Kushaq Style, with everything included

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2023

Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Two Automotive Icons Face Off
Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Two Automotive Icons Face Off
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

They’ve been around for a long time and have recently got massive updates. Which of the Tata Safari or the Mahindra Scorpio-N should you choose? Let’s look at pros and cons.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved