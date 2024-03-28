Login
Maruti Suzuki Revises Its Senior Management Personnel Starting April 2024

The announcement involves the transfer of CV Raman, Shashank Srivastava, Tarun Aggarwal, Sandeep Raina, and seven other senior members.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 28, 2024

  • CV Raman and Shashank Srivastava are no longer members of the Member Executive Committee
  • Tarun Aggarwal replaces CV Raman as Head of engineering at Maruti
  • Partho Banerjee is the new head of marketing and sales in place of Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki has announced changes to its senior management personnel (SMP), which will be effective on April 1, 2024. The announcement involves the transfer of CV Raman, Shashank Srivastava, Tarun Aggarwal, Sandeep Raina, and seven other senior members. CV Raman, the Head of Engineering at Maruti Suzuki, has now been moved to the ‘Member Executive Committee’. The Head of Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava, has also been moved to the Member Executive Committee. Both Raman and Srivastava will no longer be SMP members. 

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year

 

 

Replacing Srivastava is Tarun Aggarwal, who has been elevated from Executive Officer and Head of Powertrain Vertical to the new Head of Engineering at Maruti Suzuki. Aggarwal has been with the company for the last 34 years and has expertise in the areas of engineering, including electrical, connected systems, product planning, styling, and design. Meanwhile, Partho Banerjee is the new Head of Marketing and Sales at Maruti, elevated from his current role of Head of Service. Banerjee has been at MSIL for the past 34 years as well, having begun his career at the company. 

 

Sandeep Raina has been designated as Head of Product Planning from his current role as Executive Vice President and Head of Product Development and Cost and Programme Management. Raina has been at Maruti Suzuki India for 30 years and holds a bachelor’s degree from IIT, Roorkee, and an MBA from MDI, Gurgaon. The company has chosen Ram Suresh Akella as Executive Officer of Marketing, having been with the company for over 31 years. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020

 

 

Furthermore, Rajesh Uppal, Head of HR & IT, has been transferred to the Member Executive Committee, which makes him no longer a part of the SMP. Manoj Gautam, the current Executive Vice President of IT, has been assigned as Head of IT. Sahil B. Lal, the present Executive Vice President of Human Resources, has been assigned as Head of HR. Both Gautam and Lal have spent 18 years and 12 years, respectively, at MSIL. 

 

Lastly, Sunil Kakkar, Head of Supply Chain, has been assigned as Head of Corporate Planning, while Deepak Thukral has been designated as Head of Supply Chain. Rahul Bharti has been assigned as Head of Corporate Affairs before his role as Head of Corporate Planning. The new roles and changes will be effective starting with the new financial year. 

 

