Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024

Fourth-gen Swift continues to be underpinned by the Heartect platform and is expected to get a new three-cylinder petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fourth-gen Swift follows evolutionary design
  • Expected to get new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine
  • Will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new fourth-gen Swift hatchback in India in May this year. As with its predecessor, the new Swift continues to be underpinned by Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will be larger than the model it replaces. Unveiled globally late last year, the fourth-gen hatchback follows an evolutionary design language, with the car still easily identifiable as a Swift.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
 

Fourth-gen Swift continues with the evolutionary design.

 

The new Swift looks more upright than the outgoing model. The bonnet line appear to be higher than the third-gen model while the angular headlamps too are redesigned from the current-gen model. Down the sides the prominent shoulderline extends the length of the vehicle while the glasshouse too gets minor changes. The rear door features a new rear quarter glass with the door handles having migrated back to its usual position on the door. Round the back, the tail-lamp design too looks similar to the current model.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units
 

Continues to be underpinned by the Heartect platform and is likely to get the new Z-Series petrol engine in India.

 

It’s the cabin that’s notably different from before. The dashboard features a layered design with the model on sale in international markets featuring a two-tine finish. A large free-standing central touchscreen sits atop the centre console while elements such as the air-con controls, steering and gauges look to be shared elements with other Maruti Suzuki models.

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
 

All-new interior shares elements with other new Suzuki models.

 

A big change is expected to come in the powertrain department as well with the current K-Series petrol engine likely to be replaced by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill that debuted in global markets. The unit in global markets develops 82 bhp and 112 Nm – down from the current car’s 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Expect the engine to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options and get Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

 

The fourth-gen Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when it arrives in the Indian market.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Swift# New-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift# Suzuki Swift# 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift# All-new Maruti Suzuki Swift# Fourth-gen Maruti Swift# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Maruti Suzuki New Swift

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 12, 2024

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025
Nissan Magnite Facelift To Be Launched In January 2025
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Honda Unveils AI-Powered Scenic Audio App For Visually Impaired Passengers
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Shell Partner To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Production-Spec Mercedes-Benz EQG To Debut On April 24
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing, Reveals Interior With New Logo
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
2025 Formula 1 Calendar Announced; Season Opener Shifts To Australia From Saudi Arabia
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
Alfa Romeo Milano Unveiled: Italian Brand’s First Electric Car
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender
Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Production Capacity To 9 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Sales Of 21.35 Lakh Vehicles In FY 23-24
Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Sales Of 21.35 Lakh Vehicles In FY 23-24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Previewed In Official Video Ahead Of April 3 Debut
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved