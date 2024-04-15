New Maruti Suzuki Swift India Launch In May 2024

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new fourth-gen Swift hatchback in India in May this year. As with its predecessor, the new Swift continues to be underpinned by Suzuki’s Heartect platform and will be larger than the model it replaces. Unveiled globally late last year, the fourth-gen hatchback follows an evolutionary design language, with the car still easily identifiable as a Swift.

Fourth-gen Swift continues with the evolutionary design.

The new Swift looks more upright than the outgoing model. The bonnet line appear to be higher than the third-gen model while the angular headlamps too are redesigned from the current-gen model. Down the sides the prominent shoulderline extends the length of the vehicle while the glasshouse too gets minor changes. The rear door features a new rear quarter glass with the door handles having migrated back to its usual position on the door. Round the back, the tail-lamp design too looks similar to the current model.

Continues to be underpinned by the Heartect platform and is likely to get the new Z-Series petrol engine in India.

It’s the cabin that’s notably different from before. The dashboard features a layered design with the model on sale in international markets featuring a two-tine finish. A large free-standing central touchscreen sits atop the centre console while elements such as the air-con controls, steering and gauges look to be shared elements with other Maruti Suzuki models.

All-new interior shares elements with other new Suzuki models.

A big change is expected to come in the powertrain department as well with the current K-Series petrol engine likely to be replaced by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill that debuted in global markets. The unit in global markets develops 82 bhp and 112 Nm – down from the current car’s 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Expect the engine to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options and get Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

The fourth-gen Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when it arrives in the Indian market.