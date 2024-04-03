Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car

Maruti Suzuki has announced it has achieved a cumulative production milestone of three crore vehicles in India, 40 years and 4 months after it commenced operations in December 1983. With this, it has become the fastest among all of Suzuki’s global operations to achieve this milestone. A bulk of all Maruti Suzuki vehicles produced till date (2.68 crores) were manufactured at the company’s plant in Gurugram, Haryana, while the rest came from its facility in Hansalpur, Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki has produced 50.59 lakh units of the Alto since its inception

Unsurprisingly, the Maruti Suzuki Alto, one of the brand’s longest surviving nameplates, is the highest-produced car in its lineup, with 50.59 lakh units manufactured since its inception. The company’s first car, the M800, was still one of the highest contributors to the three-crore milestone, with 29.17 lakh units manufactured since it first went on sale in 1983 till 2014 when the brand decided to pull the plug on its entry-level car. Other major contributors include the Swift (31.93 lakh units), Wagon R (31.84 lakh units), Dzire (28.61 lakh units), Omni (20.22 lakh units), Baleno (19.53 lakh units), Brezza (11.66 lakh units) and Ertiga (11.04 lakh units).

Maruti Suzuki produced 29.17 lakh units of the M800 till it pulled the plug (Photo Credit: upload.wikimedia.org)

Commenting on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983. Over these years, we have been able to maximize production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40 per cent to the total vehicle exports from India.”

Maruti Suzuki is currently the largest car manufacturer in the country by a country mile. The brand currently has a market share of 41.7 per cent and has held the largest market share in the industry for a long period of time. Last year, it reported sales of over 20 lakh vehicles with exports, commercial vehicle sales and sales to alliance partner Toyota included.