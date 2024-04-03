Updated Suzuki Vitara Unveiled For European Market

Suzuki has unveiled the updated Vitara for the European market. With the update, the vehicle gets a few cosmetic tweaks and new features, all while retaining the same set of powertrains.

The most noticeable changes are on the front end which now features slimmer daytime running lights and a redesigned grille. It also comes with a revised front bumper, featuring C-shaped indents that house the fog lights, along with a black lower section. Suzuki has also introduced new alloy wheel designs and a wider range of exterior colour options including a two-tone Sphere Blue Pearl with a contrasting Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic roof, or a sophisticated single-tone Titan Dark Grey Pearl Metallic.

Stepping inside the cabin, the car is now equipped with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Aside from this, the vehicle has the same interior layout and still comes with an analogue display.

The vehicle also features an updated ADAS system that now gets a range of new features such as a Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support II with expanded detection capabilities, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL