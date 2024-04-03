Login
Updated Suzuki Vitara Unveiled For European Market

The updated vehicle gets a few cosmetic revisions along with a new 9-inch infotainment display
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets a few cosmetic tweaks.
  • Gets a new 9.0 inch infotainment system.
  • Gets an updated ADAS system.

Suzuki has unveiled the updated Vitara for the European market. With the update, the vehicle gets a few cosmetic tweaks and new features, all while retaining the same set of powertrains. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Posts Highest-Ever Sales Of 21.35 Lakh Vehicles In FY 23-24

The most noticeable changes are on the front end which now features slimmer daytime running lights and a redesigned grille. It also comes with a revised front bumper, featuring C-shaped indents that house the fog lights, along with a black lower section. Suzuki has also introduced new alloy wheel designs and a wider range of exterior colour options including a two-tone Sphere Blue Pearl with a contrasting Cosmic Black Pearl Metallic roof, or a sophisticated single-tone Titan Dark Grey Pearl Metallic.

Stepping inside the cabin, the car is now equipped with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Aside from this, the vehicle has the same interior layout and still comes with an analogue display.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Revises Its Senior Management Personnel Starting April 2024

 

The vehicle also features an updated ADAS system that now gets a range of new features such as a Driver Monitoring System, Dual Sensor Brake Support II with expanded detection capabilities, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Lane Keeping Assist.

 

Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on April 15, 2024

# Suzuki Europe# Suzuki Vitara# Suzuki Vitara compact SUV# Suzuki Vitara Facelift# Cars
