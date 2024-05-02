Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 4.7% In April 2024

Maruti Suzuki has released its sales figures for April 2024. The brand cumulatively sold 1,68,089 vehicles during the month, only registering a minimal 4.7 per cent increase. Of the total units sold, domestic sales accounted for 1,40,448 units (up by 1.6 per cent), while 22,160 units were exported (an increase of 30.5 per cent). Additionally, the brand also sold 5,481 units to its alliance partner Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki's compact car sales fell by 24 per cent year-over-year

The brand’s compact category of car which includes models like the Baleno, Swift, and the Ignis has seen a decline in domestic sales for a while now. In line with this, Maruti sold 24 per cent fewer compact cars in April 2024 compared to the same month last year, down from 74,935 units to 56,953 units. However, despite this, this category continues to remain the biggest contributor to the brand’s sales by a miniscule margin.

Utility vehicle sales in April 2024 stood at 56,553 units

However, there was strong demand for its utility vehicles, the domestic sales of which stood at 56,553 units in April 2024. This represents an increase of almost 54 per cent, over the 36,754 units sold during the same period last year. The brand’s utility vehicle lineup currently consists of models such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, Invicto and Ertiga.

The sale of entry-level cars such as the Alto and S-Presso went down by 18.36 per cent

Additionally, the domestic sales of its entry-level cars, the Alto and the S-Presso also declined by 18.36 per cent, down from 14,110 units to 11,519 units. The sale of its sedan, the Ciaz which never received a major facelift since its launch in 2014 also decreased from 1,017 units in April 2023, to 837 units in the same month this year. However, sales of the Eeco van saw an increase of 14 per cent, up from 10,504 units to 12,060 units.