Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025
By Jaiveer Mehra
Published on March 17, 2025
Highlights
- Prices to be hiked by up to 4 per cent
- Maruti previously hiked prices in January & February 2025
- Company cites rising operation expenses and input costs as factors for price hike
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has announced yet another round of price hikes across its model range, effective April 1. The carmaker’s range of hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs will be dearer by up to 4 per cent. This marks the third time in the calendar year that the carmaker will be hiking prices following hikes in January and February 2025.
In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said the price hike is necessary due to rising input costs and operational expenses.
Maruti Suzuki will hike prices across its range of cars for the third time in 2025 in April.
“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” the company said in the filing.
Late last year, the carmaker initially announced a price hike of 4 per cent effective January 1, 2025. In January, it announced a second round of price hikes of up to Rs 32,500, effective February 1.
Aside from updating its existing models, Maruti is also gearing to launch the e Vitara electric SUV in India.
The carmaker has also been updating its portfolio of cars over the past few months with additional safety kit as standard, including six airbags. Models such as the popular Brezza subcompact SUV, the Celerio and the Alto were upgraded with six airbags as standard. The company is also currently gearing to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in the Indian market - the e Vitara, which made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
The company also recently commenced production operations at its all-new facility in Kharkoda - the carmaker's fourth plant in the country.
