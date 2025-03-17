Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 LakhMaruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 20252025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B CompliantMahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakhTVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched: Stealth Black Body With Dark InteriorsKia Carens Variants Explained: Choosing the Right Version Of Family MPVKia Carens Variants Explained: Choosing the Right Version Of Family MPV
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8Maruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki e-BurgmanTVS ADVIndian Roadmaster ClassicCFMoto 300SR
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025

The carmaker has said that prices across its range of cars will be hiked by up to 4 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices to be hiked by up to 4 per cent
  • Maruti previously hiked prices in January & February 2025
  • Company cites rising operation expenses and input costs as factors for price hike

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has announced yet another round of price hikes across its model range, effective April 1. The carmaker’s range of hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs will be dearer by up to 4 per cent. This marks the third time in the calendar year that the carmaker will be hiking prices following hikes in January and February 2025.
 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award

 

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said the price hike is necessary due to rising input costs and operational expenses.
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki will hike prices across its range of cars for the third time in 2025 in April.

 

Also read: Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
 

“While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market,” the company said in the filing.
 

Late last year, the carmaker initially announced a price hike of 4 per cent effective January 1, 2025. In January, it announced a second round of price hikes of up to Rs 32,500, effective February 1. 
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
 

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India

Aside from updating its existing models, Maruti is also gearing to launch the e Vitara electric SUV in India.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
 

The carmaker has also been updating its portfolio of cars over the past few months with additional safety kit as standard, including six airbags. Models such as the popular Brezza subcompact SUV, the Celerio and the Alto were upgraded with six airbags as standard. The company is also currently gearing to launch its first-ever electric vehicle in the Indian market - the e Vitara, which made its India debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

 

The company also recently commenced production operations at its all-new facility in Kharkoda - the carmaker's fourth plant in the country.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti price hike# Maruti Suzuki price hike# MSIL# Maruti Suzuki India Limited# Maruti Suzuki India# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The fourth-gen Swift was up against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor in the category.
    car&bike Awards 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Wins Urban Car Of The Year Award
  • The safety updates to the K10 bring with it a second price hike for the entry hatchback of up to Rs 16,000.
    Maruti Alto K10 Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard; Prices Start From Rs 4.23 Lakh
  • The plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time
    Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
  • The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will now be offered with six airbags as standard. Prices of the car have been hiked by up to Rs 32,500
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 32,500; Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard

Latest News

  • Limited to 1,980 units, the Turbo 3E shares little with the standard 5 EV sitting on a bespoke platform and featuring a rear-wheel drive drivetrain
    533 bhp Renault 5 Turbo 3E EV Is A Hommage To The Iconic R5 Turbo From The 1980s
  • The Sandstorm Edition is being offered as a kit on the lower-spec Compass Sport, Longitude and Longitude (O) for an additional Rs 50,000
    Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition Launched At Rs 19.49 Lakh
  • The carmaker has said that prices across its range of cars will be hiked by up to 4 per cent.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From April; Third Price Hike In 2025
  • Other updates to the motorcycle include revised graphics and a new colourway.
    2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched At Rs 68,767; Now OBD2B Compliant
  • The XUV700 Ebony Edition commands a premium of Rs. 15,000 when compared to similar variants of the SUV.
    Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh
  • Images of the motorcycle were officially leaked earlier this year from a private showcase.
    TVS RTX Adventure Tourer Design Patented Ahead Of Debut
  • Shadowy teaser images provide the first glimpse at the upcoming three-row electric SUV.
    Skoda Three-Row Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA made its global debut on March 13 and will be offered in pure electric form as well as a hybrid model.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA India Debut Slated For Early 2026
  • This milestone was achieved at the Group’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
    Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India
  • The CLA luxury sedan will be available in pure electric form for the first time, while there will also be a hybrid option.
    New Mercedes-Benz CLA Unveiled: All-Electric Variant Has Up To 792 KM Range

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models