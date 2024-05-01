New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of 2024, Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the all-new Swift hatchback. Customers can now pre-book the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift at an Arena dealership, or online, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000. Along with the announcement, Maruti has also provided a glimpse of the India-spec model, which is painted in red (the signature colour of the Swift since its inception), and interestingly, has a contrast black roof, with the pillars, wing mirror casings and grille painted black as well.

As with its predecessor, the new Swift continues to be underpinned by Suzuki’s Heartect platform. Unveiled overseas late in 2023, the fourth-gen hatchback follows an evolutionary design language, with the car still easily identifiable as a Swift.

It’s the cabin that will be notably different from before. The dashboard features a layered design with the model on sale in international markets featuring a two-tone finish. A free-standing, 9.0-inch touchscreen sits atop the centre console while elements such as the air-con controls, steering and gauges appear to be borrowed from other Maruti Suzuki models.

A big change is expected to come in the powertrain department as well with the current K-Series petrol engine likely to be replaced by the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder mill that debuted in global markets. The unit in global markets develops 82 bhp and 112 Nm – down from the current car’s 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Expect the engine to be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options and get Maruti’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. Notably, the Japan-spec new Swift recently secured four stars in the Japan NCAP crash tests.

In a media statement, Maruti Suzuki revealed it has sold over 29 lakh units of the Swift since the time of its launch in 2005, an enviable sales figure that the company will hope will receive another boost with the introduction of the fourth-gen model, which will rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.