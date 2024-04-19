Login
New Suzuki Swift Bags Four Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests

While the new-gen Swift lost a few points on passenger protection in the collision tests, it recorded a near-perfect score for its active safety technology; latest generation due for India launch in May.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Suzuki Swift awarded four stars in JNCAP tests, scoring 177.8 points out of a total 197 points.
  • Top-spec model tested – fitted with ADAS – secured 88.7 points out of a total 89 on preventive safety performance.
  • India launch of the new Swift is slated for the month of May.

In a development that holds promise for fans of the iconic hatchback, the new-generation Suzuki Swift has bagged a four-star rating in the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP) crash tests. The National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victims' Aid (NASVA), which operates JNCAP, has published the detailed test reports, as well as the footage of a number of tests conducted on the latest generation of the hatchback, which is set to be launched in India in the month of May. It’s pertinent to note the JNCAP results will only be applicable to the Swift sold in Japan, and the India-spec model will most likely be crash-tested under Bharat NCAP in the time to come.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift: Tracing Its Evolution Over Four Generations

 

In the JNCAP tests, the new Swift scored 177.8 points out of a total 197, with its best showing registered on the preventive safety performance front. The top-spec Swift, in its home market, is available with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure prevention and more. Thanks to the active safety tech on board, the new Swift recorded a near-perfect score of 88.7 points out of a total 89 on the preventive safety performance front, securing ‘A’ grade. It remains to be seen if the India-spec Swift is also offered with ADAS.

 

 

In tests involving collisions, the new Swift managed to score 81.1 points out of a total 100, securing ‘B’ grade. These tests included a full frontal crash test (at 55 kmph), a frontal offset crash test (at 64 kmph), a side impact crash test (at 55 kmph) as well as a rear-end collision test to evaluate potential neck injuries. In the full frontal crash, the Swift received 9.82 points out of a total 12 for driver protection, and 11.22 out of 12 for front passenger protection. In the frontal offset impact, it scored 10.4 out of 12 for driver protection, but lost ground on rear passenger protection, getting only 7.66 points out of 12. It received full marks for passenger protection in the side collision tests, and 11.07 points out of 12 for passenger neck injury prevention in the instance of a rear-end collision.

 

The Swift lost some points on the pedestrian head protection (2.7 points out of 4) and passenger seat belt reminder (2.8 out of 3.6 points) fronts, but scored full points for pedestrian leg protection and its emergency call system, which is to be automatically activated in the case of an accident.

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Old: What Are The Differences?

 

The new Swift received full marks for passenger protection in the side impact test.

 

The Japan-spec Swift’s strong showing in the JNCAP tests bodes well for the upcoming India-spec Maruti Swift, which has fared poorly in safety assessment programmes in the past. Tested by safety watchdog Global NCAP on three different occasions, the India-made Swift’s best GNCAP score till date is a two-star rating awarded in 2018. More recently, GNCAP had given the outgoing generation of the hatchback a one-star rating for both adult as well as child occupant protection.

 

Bookings for the new Swift are already open at some dealerships across India. The fourth-gen model globally debuted a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine – the Z Series. The same is likely to make it to the model in India as well.

