New Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Old: What Are The Differences?

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Swift in May this year. The Swift is currently the brand’s most successful model on sale and the brand recently revealed that it has sold 31.93 lakh units of hatchback in India since it first went on sale in 2005. The latest model is the fourth generation of the hatchback, succeeding the third-generation model which has been on sale in India for over seven years.

The upcoming Swift is the fourth generation of the model to go on sale in India

The latest generation of the Swift will receive a range of updates over the outgoing model. These include an all-new design that doesn’t deviate too far from the hatchback’s traditional appearance, an all-new interior layout more in line with Maruti Suzuki’s current lineup, and an all-new engine, expected to offer higher fuel efficiency than its predecessor. Here’s a more detailed look at how the new Swift will be different from the outgoing model.

Design

The new Swift's styling is an evolution of the outgoing model

The fourth-generation Swift adopts an evolutionary design over the outgoing model of the hatchback. As a result, the car remains identifiable as a Swift from all angles. The list of new styling cues includes angular headlights, a smaller grille, and new tail-lamps. Gone are the C-pillar rear door handles, with the new model featuring conventional handles. The car also has appears more upright than the outgoing model, courtesy of design elements such as a redesigned glasshouse and a flat shoulder line extending from the headlights all the way to the rear.

Third Generation Swift Fourth Generation Swift Length 3845 mm 3860 mm Width 1735 mm 1735 mm Height 1530 mm 1495 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm Weight 905 kg 950 kg (approx)

The new Swift (bottom) is only 15 mm longer than the outgoing model.

In terms of dimensions, the new Swift is only marginally different from the model it replaces. The car is now longer by a mere 15 mm, although this doesn’t translate into extra room on the inside as it has the very same wheelbase as the current model. Aside from the width being the same, the car is also shorter than the outgoing model by 35 mm, which could mean that it offers lower headroom than the current model. As seen in the table, the weight of the new car is also higher than the current Swift by almost 45 kg.

Interior

The new Swift (bottom) gets an all-new interior layout with a larger 9.0-inch freestanding touchscreen.

On the inside, the new Swift will have a completely different layout over the outgoing model of the hatchback, more in line with newer Maruti Suzuki models. The car gets a dual-tone dashboard and will feature a larger 9.0-inch freestanding touchscreen, vertical slats for the central AC vents and updated switchgear for the climate control system, giving it a fresher appearance. The hatchback, however, continues with analogue instruments, unlike many of its rivals, including the Tata Tiago and Hyundai i10 Nios.

The new Swift will also be equipped with a few new features over the outgoing version of the hatchback. Abroad, the new Swift is offered with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including collision mitigation braking with dual sensor brake support, lane keeping assist, an adaptive high beam system and a driver monitoring system. However, it remains to be seen if the India-spec model is also equipped with ADAS.

Powertrain

The latest generation of the Swift will feature an all-new powertrain

While the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol motor, the latest iteration of the hatchback is expected to feature a 1.2-litre, Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine. While the new Swift makes less peak power than the current model, churning out 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, down from 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, expect the car to be more fuel efficient than its predecessor. Also expect a CNG derivative of the same engine to be offered with the car, similar to how Maruti Suzuki does with the current version of the Swift. The car is expected to be offered with a 5-speed manual, as well as an automatic transmission.