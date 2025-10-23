Maruti Suzuki has announced that exports of the Jimny 5-Door have crossed the 1 lakh unit mark, a little over 2 years after exports commenced. The 5-door Jimny made its global debut in early 2023 with sales commencing in the Indian market in May 2023. Exports commenced soon after, with the SUV currently exported to over 100 countries from the Indian market, the production hub for the SUV.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Jimny has over half a century of heritage globally. Jimny 5-door crossing 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. We are deeply thankful to customers around the world for their trust in this acclaimed SUV. Jimny’s strong off-road DNA, reliable performance and uncompromising quality have earned admiration in over 100 countries.”

One of the more recent market launches took place in Suzuki’s home market of Japan, in January 2025, where the SUV went on sale under the Jimny Nomade name. The SUV received strong demand from the market, with over 50,000 bookings being received within days. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing when it comes to global sales. The Jimny 5-Door was recently pulled off the shelves for a little over a month in Australia in July, where it was sold as the Jimny XL. Deliveries, however, recommenced in late August.

As with its smaller 3-door sibling, the Jimny 5-door is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with either a manual or torque converter automatic gearbox and featuring AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive. Maruti says that after the Fronx, the Jimny 5-door is its second-highest exported model from India.