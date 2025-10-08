Suzuki Vision E-Sky Electric Hatchback To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Suzuki has revealed its lineup of passenger cars, two-wheelers and other technology showcases for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025. The star of Suzuki's passenger car exhibits at the show will be the Vision E-Sky, a concept that previews an upcoming electric hatchback from the Japanese carmaker. The production version of the Vision E-Sky will slot into Japan's minicar (or kei car) segment, with Suzuki confirming the E-Sky will measure less than 3.4 metres in length – a limit all kei cars are required to stay within, according to regulations.

Vision E-Sky appears to be an evolution of the Concept EWX showcased in 2023.

Back in 2023, Suzuki had showcased the Concept EWX, and the E-Sky appears to be an evolution of that show car, with elements that are more likely to make it to production. Unsurprisingly, the Vision E-Sky follows the established kei car template, relying on a tallboy layout to maximise interior space within a compact footprint.

Suzuki has revealed the Vision E-Sky is 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,625 mm tall, and confirmed the production version of the Vision E-Sky will go into production in FY2026 itself, hinting at how close to production this concept is.

Dual-tone interior all but confirms E-Sky is a close-to-production concept.

The E-Sky's interior, too, reveals this is more than just a flashy show car, with a fully-finished, dual-tone cabin housing twin digital displays, a three-spoke steering wheel with controls and a dash-mounted drive mode selector. The only thing from the concept that may not make it to production, perhaps, is the potted plant placed at the far end of the dashboard.

Tallboy layout will help liberate maximum interior space within a compact footprint.

While most technical specifications remain under wraps for now, Suzuki has revealed the Vision E-Sky will have a range of up to 270 kilometres, a marginally higher figure than the 230 km range announced for the Concept EWX. The production car is expected to have a battery ranging from 20-25 kWh.

Closer to home, Maruti Suzuki has announced it will launch four new electric vehicles by 2030, and has also confirmed it is developing strong hybrid powertrains for its more affordable cars. The company's first EV for India, the e Vitara, is already in mass production at the company's Gujarat facility, and is expected to be launched in the domestic market towards the end of 2025.