Maruti Suzuki Begins e Vitara Exports To Europe

Barely a few days after starting production of its first electric car, the e Vitara Maruti Suzuki has dispatched the first lot of cars outside to country. A total of 2,900 units of the SUV have been shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat to 12 European countries which include United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria, and Belgium.

The e Vitara is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. Production began on August 25, 2025 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance along with Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki. According to Maruti Suzuki, ‘Made in India’ e Vitara will eventually be exported to over 100 countries around the world. It is likely to be launched in India in early 2026.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The start of export of e VITARA to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us. To delight customers in over 100 countries, the product has to be truly world class in terms of technology, design, safety and performance. Built on an all-new electric vehicle (EV) platform, HEARTECT-e, the e VITARA features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength. We are sure that with a nimble and sharp driving experience, it will delight customers in Europe.”

