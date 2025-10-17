Tyres. At first glance, they might look like simple rubber hoops, but step inside Eurogrip’s Madurai plant, and that perception changes instantly. This is where raw rubber along with a calculated mix of compounds get transformed into highly engineered products that allows us to ride the very motorcycles we love.

From the initial mixing of materials to the formation of the carcass using advanced fabrics and steel reinforcements, every process is timed and measured to perfection. The final curing, finishing, and inspection stages reveal the attention to detail that goes into each tyre’s manufacturing before it rolls out of the factory.

Eurogrip has grown into one of India’s leading two- and three-wheeler tyre manufacturers, with a presence in 12 countries across Europe and a recent entry into the US market. The company offers a wide range of tyres — from commuter and touring to performance and dual-purpose segments — and is a major supplier to several OEMs.

The company has two R&D centres — one in Madurai and another in Milan. While the design and conceptualisation of the tyres are led by the Milan facility, the Madurai centre handles testing and validation before production can commence. Eurogrip also tests its products across diverse terrains in India, Austria, Spain, and Germany to evaluate performance in varying temperatures and surfaces. Interestingly, it is also the first Indian tyre brand to introduce Quadrazone multi-compound technology, designed to deliver the best balance of grip, stability, and longevity.

Post the factory tour, Eurogrip had organised an experience ride from the factory in Madurai to Kodaikanal and back — an ideal setting to test different tyre types across diverse terrains. For the first leg of the journey, I rode a Hero Xtreme 160R 4V fitted with an ATT230 tyre at the front and a Protorq Sport tyre at the rear. As we exited the city’s traffic and hit the open highway, the tyres delivered a composed and stable ride. On hot, dry tarmac and mildly rough patches, the setup absorbed imperfections well and felt predictable at higher speeds.

On approaching the winding roads leading to Kodaikanal, the terrain changed to a technical playground of twisties. The ATT230 and Protorq Sport combo provided consistent grip through the turns, managing quick direction changes and elevation shifts confidently. The front did feel a little less agile — possibly due to its tread pattern or weight — but overall, the tyres complemented the Xtreme’s dynamics well. On getting closer to Kodaikanal, there was a noticeable drop in temperature which was accompanied by scenic calm views before concluding the ride at Kodaikanal Lake, perfectly wrapping up the day’s ride.

The next morning brought with it a completely different setup and weather. My return ride was aboard a Royal Enfield Classic 350 shod with Eurogrip Terrabite dB+ tyres — dual-purpose tyres designed for mixed road and off-road use. It had been raining since morning, and the ghats were soaked. Despite the slippery conditions, the Terrabite DB Plus tyres had me highly impressed with its wet-weather performance. Braking felt secure, cornering remained confident, and there was no moment of instability felt even with engine braking — a testament to the tyre’s block pattern and water channelling design.

As we descended back to the plains, the sun reappeared, drying out the roads. On the highways, the Terrabite dB+ tyres remained surprisingly quiet for their tread pattern, maintaining a smooth ride. These tyres, I feel, would make a great upgrade for riders planning long-distance or adventure-oriented trips — especially those who frequently ride over broken roads or trails.

Back at the Eurogrip plant, watching freshly moulded tyres line up for inspection, it felt like the experience had come full circle — from observing how tyres are made to understanding how they contribute to the riding experience to stacks of fresh tyres destined for the two-wheelers to be ridden on paved roads and beyond. Tyres are unfortunately the most overlooked part of a two-wheeler, and yet they influence every aspect of how it feels, rides, turns, and stops. Eurogrip’s approach — blending global design expertise with Indian road testing — shows how much precision and thought goes into ensuring that connection between machine and road remains trustworthy. Tyres indefinitely are a lot more than just simple rubber hoops that go round and around.