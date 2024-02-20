2024 TVS Eurogrip Duratrail EB+ & Terrabite EB+ Tyre Review
By Kingshuk Dutta
3 mins read
Published on February 20, 2024
Highlights
- We review two new tyre ranges from TVS Eurogrip
- Duratrail EB+ and Terrabite EB+ are meant for off-road and tarmac riding
- Both tyres are in the market, available for purchase
TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing tyre manufacturers in India introduced the Duratrail EB+ tyre range, along with the Terrabite EB+ range a few months ago and invited us to test both tyres at its plant in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Both tyre ranges are dual-purpose models, with the Duratrail range made for 150-200 cc motorcycles and the Terrabite range made for 300 cc+ motorcycles, which are likely to tackle tough terrain more.
Our ride consisted of a 300 km+ journey, from Madurai to Thekkady in Kerala over highways with well-laid tarmac, some B-roads and small off-road patches as well. The fresh rubber on our test motorcycles along with some beautiful views made for a nice, quick motorcycle road trip.
Also Read: TVS Eurogrip RoadHound Tyres: Race Track Review
Duratail EB+
The Duratrail EB+ range makes use of dual-tread compound technology along with a tri-polymer tread compound. It gets block pattern treads for better grip on the road and on mild off-road surfaces as well. The block pattern treads are aligned as well, which TVS Eurogrip says, offers better efficiency. The groove channels have been kept parallel, which offer better water displacement and offer good grip in wet conditions as well.
We spent some time riding the old Royal Enfield Himalayan 411, shod with the Duratrail EB+ tyres. The tyres themselves are grippy and once warmed up on tarmac, they do a good job of sticking to the blacktop. The centre part of the tyre has a slightly harder compound that aids in efficiency and the sides are made of softer material, which offer good grip while cornering, be it long, sweeping ones or tight, technical ones.
With these tyres, we did venture out on some B-roads, twisties and patches of dirt where the tyres performed very well, leaving little to complain. If you do own a Himalayan 411, these can very well be your next set of tyres. Other motorcycles which can use these are the Apache RTR 160, RTR 180 RTR 200, few motorcycles from the Bajaj Pulsar range and so on.
Also Read: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover Adventure Tyres
Terrabite EB+
The other tyres that we tested were the Terrabite EB+ units, which were shod on Royal Enfield Classic 350s. These tyres are more suited to the Royal Enfield modern classic range, entry-level ADVs and other motorcycles which may not be outright ADVs but do their fair share of riding off-road. For example, a ride on a Classic 350 to Ladakh and so on.
These tyres have a relatively stronger construction and are more durable, to tackle rough riding surfaces, and are capable of bearing more stress and strain. The tyres get large block patterns and deeper treads.
The Terrabite EB+ units are solidly made. They can take some abuse and then some more. Despite being robust, the tyres are grippy and that in turn makes for a confident ride and rider. The Terrabite EB+ tyres also get dual-tread compound technology which means it gets a softer compound at the sides and a stronger compound right in the middle. The tyres felt at home even when cornering hard or riding on surfaces with low traction.
Pricing
The Duratrail EB+ is available between Rs. 2,125 and Rs. 3,675 per tyre and is available in tubeless and tube-type versions. Similarly, the Terrabite EB+ is available from Rs. 2,100 and prices go up to Rs. 2,500. It is available in tubeless and tube-type versions as well. both tyres are available in different sizes to accommodate maximum motorcycle models.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
1 day ago
The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio
9 days ago
The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding
12 days ago
We drove the Maruti Ertiga’s slightly posh twin to find out if it offers anything different
12 days ago
We swing a leg over the first electric motorcycle featuring a gearbox at the Rann of Kutch.
15 days ago
While EVs tend to stand out in a crowd, BMW has taken a very subtle and subdued approach with its entry-level electric SUV.
19 days ago
The Aprilia RS 457 looks good, rides well, and is quite desirable. Should you consider buying it? A quick review through some images.
20 days ago
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.
21 days ago
Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade
21 days ago
The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.
22 days ago
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.
9 days ago
The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding
2 months ago
Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
3 months ago
TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.
6 months ago
Venturing into the mid to litre-class category, we test the Roadhound tyres from TVS Eurogrip at Kari Motor Speedway
10 months ago
At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound tyre, Duratrail tyre and Terrabite tyre amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category for mostly the enthusiast-ridden category.