Login

2024 TVS Eurogrip Duratrail EB+ & Terrabite EB+ Tyre Review

TVS Eurogrip invited us to test their new Duratrail EB+ range of tyres which are made for venturing out into the unknown as well and tackling daily commutes as well.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • We review two new tyre ranges from TVS Eurogrip
  • Duratrail EB+ and Terrabite EB+ are meant for off-road and tarmac riding
  • Both tyres are in the market, available for purchase

TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing tyre manufacturers in India introduced the Duratrail EB+ tyre range, along with the Terrabite EB+ range a few months ago and invited us to test both tyres at its plant in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Both tyre ranges are dual-purpose models, with the Duratrail range made for 150-200 cc motorcycles and the Terrabite range made for 300 cc+ motorcycles, which are likely to tackle tough terrain more. 

Our ride consisted of a 300 km+ journey, from Madurai to Thekkady in Kerala over highways with well-laid tarmac, some B-roads and small off-road patches as well. The fresh rubber on our test motorcycles along with some beautiful views made for a nice, quick motorcycle road trip. 

 

Also Read: TVS Eurogrip RoadHound Tyres: Race Track Review

 

Duratail EB+

The Duratrail EB+ range makes use of dual-tread compound technology along with a tri-polymer tread compound. It gets block pattern treads for better grip on the road and on mild off-road surfaces as well. The block pattern treads are aligned as well, which TVS Eurogrip says, offers better efficiency. The groove channels have been kept parallel, which offer better water displacement and offer good grip in wet conditions as well. 

We spent some time riding the old Royal Enfield Himalayan 411, shod with the Duratrail EB+ tyres. The tyres themselves are grippy and once warmed up on tarmac, they do a good job of sticking to the blacktop. The centre part of the tyre has a slightly harder compound that aids in efficiency and the sides are made of softer material, which offer good grip while cornering, be it long, sweeping ones or tight, technical ones. 

With these tyres, we did venture out on some B-roads, twisties and patches of dirt where the tyres performed very well, leaving little to complain. If you do own a Himalayan 411, these can very well be your next set of tyres. Other motorcycles which can use these are the Apache RTR 160, RTR 180 RTR 200, few motorcycles from the Bajaj Pulsar range and so on.   

 

Also Read: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover Adventure Tyres

 

Terrabite EB+

The other tyres that we tested were the Terrabite EB+ units, which were shod on Royal Enfield Classic 350s. These tyres are more suited to the Royal Enfield modern classic range, entry-level ADVs and other motorcycles which may not be outright ADVs but do their fair share of riding off-road. For example, a ride on a Classic 350 to Ladakh and so on. 

These tyres have a relatively stronger construction and are more durable, to tackle rough riding surfaces, and are capable of bearing more stress and strain. The tyres get large block patterns and deeper treads. 

The Terrabite EB+ units are solidly made. They can take some abuse and then some more. Despite being robust, the tyres are grippy and that in turn makes for a confident ride and rider. The Terrabite EB+ tyres also get dual-tread compound technology which means it gets a softer compound at the sides and a stronger compound right in the middle. The tyres felt at home even when cornering hard or riding on surfaces with low traction. 

Pricing 

The Duratrail EB+ is available between Rs. 2,125 and Rs. 3,675 per tyre and is available in tubeless and tube-type versions. Similarly, the Terrabite EB+ is available from Rs.  2,100 and prices go up to Rs. 2,500. It is available in tubeless and tube-type versions as well. both tyres are available in different sizes to accommodate maximum motorcycle models. 

# TVS Eurogrip# TVS Eurogrip Tyres# Terrabite EB+# Duratrails EB+# Tyre life# Tyre treads# Tyres# Tyre Review# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.1
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 8,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.5 Lakh
₹ 43,362/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
Hero Mavrick 440 First Ride Review: Road Runner
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mavrick 440 is the Hero’s latest and newest flagship motorcycle to join the portfolio

Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding

Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
Toyota Rumion First Drive Review: Clone Wars
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

12 days ago

We drove the Maruti Ertiga’s slightly posh twin to find out if it offers anything different

Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review
Matter Aera 5000+ First Ride Review
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

12 days ago

We swing a leg over the first electric motorcycle featuring a gearbox at the Rann of Kutch.

BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

15 days ago

While EVs tend to stand out in a crowd, BMW has taken a very subtle and subdued approach with its entry-level electric SUV.

Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures
Aprilia RS 457 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The Aprilia RS 457 looks good, rides well, and is quite desirable. Should you consider buying it? A quick review through some images.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 days ago

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Review: Better Equipped And Still Quite Wild
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Affalterbach’s midsized SUV-coupe’s refresh brings many new features and tech, as well as a performance upgrade

2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The erstwhile Jawa Classic, which had a 293 cc engine, now gets a bigger 334 cc engine from the Perak and the Jawa 42 Bobber, along with other updates. But there’s more to it and it is intriguing, few updates that the motorcycle gets. Read our review for a complete lowdown on the new Jawa 350.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
Reise Moto TourR Tyres Review: Introduction
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The TourR dual-purpose tyres from Reise Moto are designed for touring and trail riding

KwikFix Auto Introduces Mobile Tyre Changing Service For Luxury Vehicles
KwikFix Auto Introduces Mobile Tyre Changing Service For Luxury Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app

EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.

TVS Eurogrip Roadhound Tyres: Racetrack Review
TVS Eurogrip Roadhound Tyres: Racetrack Review
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 months ago

Venturing into the mid to litre-class category, we test the Roadhound tyres from TVS Eurogrip at Kari Motor Speedway

TVS Eurogrip Tyres Launched For Superbikes And Adventure Touring Bikes
TVS Eurogrip Tyres Launched For Superbikes And Adventure Touring Bikes
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound tyre, Duratrail tyre and Terrabite tyre amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category for mostly the enthusiast-ridden category.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved