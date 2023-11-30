Login

KwikFix Auto Introduces Mobile Tyre Changing Service For Luxury Vehicles

Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

  • The company will deliver dealership-quality tyre at the customer’s doorstep.
  • Their mobile units can inspect tyres and identify potential issues.
  • Customers can opt for services from tyre fitting to routine maintenance on the mobile app.

KwikFix Auto has introduced a mobile Run Flat Tyre Changer service targeting luxury vehicle owners. The Run Flat Tyre changing service brings tyre maintenance and replacement to the customer's preferred location no matter whether it's the customer's home, workplace, or any designated spot.

 

The company’s mobile units don't just offer tyre replacement but also other services such as inspection of tyres. This thorough evaluation not only ensures replacement but also identifies potential wear and tear that might compromise safety and performance. Customers can conveniently access these services through the KwikFix app.

 

Beyond addressing emergencies, KwikFix Auto's service portfolio encompasses tyre fitting, balancing, routine maintenance, and thorough checks. 

 

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Chandarana, Co-Founder & CEO, KwikFix Auto said, “Our mobile run-flat tyre changer is more than just a convenience; it is a dedication to the craft of car care. We’ve listened to the needs of luxury car owners and crafted a service that stands as much for expertise as it does for exclusivity.”

