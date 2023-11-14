Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India

Kawasaki Motors has launched the all-new MY24 KX 85 and KLX 300R in India, with it being priced at Rs 4.20 lakh and Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India), respectively. Both these dirt bikes will be made available in India via a completely built unit (CBU) route.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled



Powering this KX 85 is a two-stroke, 84-cc single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The bike makes use of a tubular semi-double cradle frame. As for the cycle parts, the dirt bike features a 36 mm inverted cartridge suspension with 275 mm of travel at the front with adjustable compression damping. For the rear, a Uni Trak suspension featuring fully adjustable KYB shocks is offered. Moreover, The KX 85 comes with Dunlop MX33 tyres from the factory.

With 275 mm of travel, the front features a 36-mm inverted cartridge suspension with adjustable compression damping, while the rear has a Uni Trak suspension featuring KYB shocks with full adjustments. The KX 85 comes with Dunlop MX33 tyres from the factory shroud in 17-inch wheels at the front and 14-inch wheels at the rear. As for the braking, the duties are held by 202 mm front and 150 mm rear disc brakes.

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled

Apart from the KX 85, Kawasaki has also launched the KLX 300R, which is powered by a 292 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke. The handlebar on the KLX 300R offers a four-way adjustable setup to suit every type of rider. In the suspension department, we have an inverted fork and Uni Trak single-shock at the rear. The bike receives petal disc brakes front and rear.