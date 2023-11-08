Login

EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid Motorcycle Unveiled

The Z7 is the naked-streetfighter version of the Ninja 7 and is equipped with the same powertrain
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

08-Nov-23 03:21 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in a Silver and Lime Green shade with a semi-matte finish.
  • Powered by a 451 cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 9-kilowatt electric motor.
  • Gets three ride modes - sport-hybrid, eco-hybrid, and EV.

Kawasaki has unveiled the Z7, an all-new hybrid motorcycle at EICMA 2023. Unveiled alongside the Ninja 500 and Z500 motorcycles, the Z7 is essentially the naked counterpart of the Ninja 7 hybrid motorcycle which was showcased earlier this year. As a result, the Z7 shares most of its components with the Ninja 7 and features the same powertrain. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500 Unveiled

Visually, the Z7’s styling is in line with the Z500 streetfighter, also unveiled at EICMA 2023, featuring a similar headlamp unit, with a square LED projector flanked by aggressive-looking DRLs. The rest of the motorcycle is visually similar to the Ninja 7 featuring the same split-seat setup and edgy taillamp unit. The Z7 will be offered in two shades- a Silver and Lime Green shade with a semi-matte finish, along with a black shade. On the feature front, the Z7 gets many features also seen in the Ninja 7 such as an idling stop function, a TFT full-colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and Walk Mode.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Revealed: World's First Strong Hybrid Motorcycle

In terms of its cycle parts, the motorcycle features a telescopic fork at the front, and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by twin front disc brakes and a single disc setup at the rear. Powering the Ninja 7 Hybrid is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a 9-kilowatt (approximately 12 bhp) electric motor and a 48-volt battery pack. While the brand hasn’t disclosed technical specifications, it says that the bike’s output figures will be in line with the Ninja 650 and have fuel efficiency figures similar to the Z250. The motorcycle is also equipped with an eboost function which, when activated, boosts its top speed and acceleration for 15 seconds. The powertrain is capable of both manual and automatic gear selection. The rider can choose between three ride modes- sport-hybrid, eco-hybrid, and EV.

# EICMA 2023# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Z7# Hybrid motorcycle
