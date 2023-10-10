2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid Revealed: World's First Strong Hybrid Motorcycle

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Ninja 7 Hybrid, the world's first mass-produced strong hybrid motorcycle. This release comes shortly after the introduction of their new A1 licence-class EV motorcycles in Paris. In a bid to offer an environmentally friendly riding experience while retaining the iconic Ninja styling, the Ninja 7 HEV combines an internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor.

Powering the Ninja 7 Hybrid is a 451 cc parallel-twin engine capable of both manual and automatic gear selection. On the electric side, Kawasaki incorporates a 9-kilowatt (approximately 12 bhp) traction motor paired with a 48-volt battery pack. This unique combination constitutes a strong hybrid system, a first in the world of mass-produced motorcycles. Strong hybrid systems blend the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance and the ability to run on electric power alone thanks to their substantial battery capacity.

Moreover, Kawasaki claims that this motorcycle delivers performance on par with a 650-700 cc machine while maintaining fuel efficiency comparable to a 250 cc bike. Furthermore, the bikemaker asserts that the Ninja 7 Hybrid's instant acceleration can rival that of a 1,000 cc supersport model when starting from a standstill. Riders will have the flexibility to choose between three riding modes: sport-hybrid, eco-hybrid, and EV, each tailored to distinct riding scenarios.

Additionally, it gets an idling stop feature that shuts off the ICE at a halt to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. The Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) automatically selects first gear when stationary, and a forward and reverse "walk mode" aids in low-speed manoeuvres and parking. In terms of its cycle parts, the motorcycle features a telescopic fork at the front, a monoshock setup at the rear, and twin front disc brakes.

The instrument panel boasts full-colour TFT instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, enhancing the overall riding experience. However, this setup looks very similar to the ones found on the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1.

The Ninja 7 Hybrid is slated for release in the UK starting in April 2024, with pricing details to be revealed closer to the launch date.