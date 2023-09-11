Login

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh

At this price, it currently holds the title of the most expensive 400 cc motorcycle available in India
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

11-Sep-23 08:01 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • It gets a 399 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke inline-four motor
  • It features a 4.3-inch colour TFT display
  • The bike has a kerb weight of 189 kg.

Kawasaki India has officially launched the Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle. It arrives on Indian shores as a completely built unit (CBU). Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it currently holds the title of the most expensive 400 cc motorcycle available in India. Its high-performance engine complies with the stringent BS6 Stage 2 emission standards. Deliveries of this powerful machine are scheduled to commence in the first week of October 2023.

 

 It arrives at the Indian shores as a completely built unit (CBU)

 

This new addition to the brand’s lineup comes in a sleek metallic black colour scheme. Design-wise, the Ninja ZX-4R showcases sharp and sporty styling, complete with split LED headlights and a taillight inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. A transparent visor adds to the look, while the bike's side profile features a large fairing.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Globally Revealed

 

Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a 399 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke inline-four motor that delivers an impressive power output of 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm. With the assistance of ram air, this powerplant can push the output to 79 bhp at 14,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch.

 

This motorcycle is built around a strong trellis frame 

 

This motorcycle is built around a strong trellis frame and features suspension components from Showa, including an upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 290 mm discs at the front with radial-mount four-piston callipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, all complemented by standard dual-channel ABS. The Ninja ZX-4R rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-R17 (front) and 160/60-R17 (rear) tyres. The seat height is 800 mm, and the bike has a kerb weight of 189 kg.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Z900RS To Get A Special Edition In Japan

 

It boasts a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity

 

On the feature front, it boasts a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling features like turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. Riders can choose from four distinct riding modes: sport, road, rain, and a customizable rider mode that allows adjustments to traction control and power settings.

