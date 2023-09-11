Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Launched At Rs 8.49 Lakh

Kawasaki India has officially launched the Ninja ZX-4R motorcycle. It arrives on Indian shores as a completely built unit (CBU). Priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it currently holds the title of the most expensive 400 cc motorcycle available in India. Its high-performance engine complies with the stringent BS6 Stage 2 emission standards. Deliveries of this powerful machine are scheduled to commence in the first week of October 2023.

This new addition to the brand’s lineup comes in a sleek metallic black colour scheme. Design-wise, the Ninja ZX-4R showcases sharp and sporty styling, complete with split LED headlights and a taillight inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. A transparent visor adds to the look, while the bike's side profile features a large fairing.

Powering the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is a 399 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke inline-four motor that delivers an impressive power output of 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm. With the assistance of ram air, this powerplant can push the output to 79 bhp at 14,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch.

This motorcycle is built around a strong trellis frame and features suspension components from Showa, including an upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual 290 mm discs at the front with radial-mount four-piston callipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, all complemented by standard dual-channel ABS. The Ninja ZX-4R rides on 17-inch wheels with 120/70-R17 (front) and 160/60-R17 (rear) tyres. The seat height is 800 mm, and the bike has a kerb weight of 189 kg.

On the feature front, it boasts a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling features like turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. Riders can choose from four distinct riding modes: sport, road, rain, and a customizable rider mode that allows adjustments to traction control and power settings.