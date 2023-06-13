2024 Kawasaki Eliminator Globally Revealed

Kawasaki has globally unveiled the 2024 Eliminator. The motorcycle was once sold as a power cruiser featuring a high-displacement motor cruiser, mainly sold in International markets. In India, however, under the then partnership of Kawasaki and Bajaj Auto, a 175cc version of the cruiser was also sold. That said, now with the 2024 iteration, the Eliminator has made a comeback featuring a 451cc parallel-twin mill based on the Ninja Z400.

The new Eliminator features a relaxed, upright riding position

The new Eliminator gets a neo-retro design, some elements of which pay homage to its predecessors, like the round LED headlamp, megaphone exhaust, and seating triangle. The wide handlebar and central footpeg position make way for a more relaxed, upright riding position. The cruiser gets a circular LCD instrument panel that includes functions like a digital speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator, clock, odometer, two trip meters, range, and Bluetooth connectivity for calls and other notifications via the Rideology app.

The motorcycle is built on an all-new lightweight trellis frame

In terms of cycle parts, the Eliminator is built on an all-new lightweight trellis frame that somewhat mimics the silhouette of the older motorcycle. As a result, seat height is relatively low at 734 mm, making it more accessible to riders of shorter stature. On the suspension side of things, it gets a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front while the rear is equipped with a twin-shock setup. Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm semi-floating disc at the front with a two-piston caliper, while the rear gets a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. It gets an 18-inch/16-inch alloy wheel setup, shod with road-biased tyres.

Coming to the powertrain, Kawasaki has taken the Z400's 399cc parallel-twin unit and increased the stroke length by 6.8 mm to achieve a displacement of 451cc in the Eliminator. While the company hasn't revealed its power figures yet, expect it to make slightly more than the Z400's 47.3 bhp and 37Nm. This power unit is mated to a 6-speed transmission along with an assist-and-slipper clutch.

The new 451 cc engine is derived from the Z400's liquid-cooled parallel-twin unit

Now the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator is currently on sale only in the US markets, but expect it to make its way to other markets soon. While there is no official information on its India launch, we sure hope that Kawasaki brings the cruiser to our shores. Owing to the relaxed stance and low seat height, the Eliminator should make for an interesting proposition for buyers in the premium cruiser segment in the country.