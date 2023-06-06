  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 lakh

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 lakh

The motorcycle receives three new liveries and is now OBD compliant
authorBy Janak Sorap
2 mins read
06-Jun-23 10:57 AM IST
Ninja 300 - 1.jpg
Highlights
  • Priced at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 6000 more than the previous year’s update
  • Offered in three new colour schemes
  • The bike is now OBD port compliant

If you have been planning to purchase a Kawasaki Ninja 300, we have some good news and some not-so-good news. The former is, the 2023 edition of the Ninja 300 has been launched with the introduction of three new liveries – Lime Green (KRT Edition), Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. While the first one features race-inspired black graphics with red highlights, the other two are dual-tone colour schemes with graphics and highlights.

 

MY23 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Metallic Moondust Grey Livery

 

The other good news is that the 2023 Ninja 300 is now OBD port compliant, which means, a technician can access engine parameters and readings from sensors in real time for faster diagnosis of any malfunction or inspection. Besides that, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same as it continues to be powered by the same 296 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit that is rated to produce 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a slipper clutch. In terms of tech, the motorcycle is rather basic, featuring a halogen-type twin-headlight, bulb-type turn indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Launches New Z900RS In India

MY23 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Candy Lime Green Livery

 

Now, for the not-so-good news. Kawasaki already retails the Ninja 300 at a price tag that is significantly higher than its rivals that are offering more kit and features at a lesser price. With the 2023 model, the Japanese manufacturer has further hiked the price by Rs 6,000 for the new liveries and OBD update, thus taking the sticker price to Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Kawasaki, the company believes that with the introduction of this new paint scheme, the sales of the Ninja 300 will grow as the bike looks more aspirational. We sincerely hope Kawasaki manages to achieve the same.

 

On the competition front, in India the Kawasaki Ninja 300 rivals the BMW G 310 RR, KTM RC390, TVS Apache RR310 and the Keeway K300 R.

Related Articles
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha And Kawasaki Form Association To Co-Develop Small Hydrogen Combustion Engines
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha And Kawasaki Form Association To Co-Develop Small Hydrogen Combustion Engines
18 days ago
Kawasaki Reportedly Developing Hydrogen Technology For Engines
Kawasaki Reportedly Developing Hydrogen Technology For Engines
2 months ago
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Globally Unveiled
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Globally Unveiled
3 months ago
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 12.19 Lakh
2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 12.19 Lakh
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Starts at ₹ 3.43 Lakh
0
7.4
10
c&b expert Rating

Kawasaki Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now