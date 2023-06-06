2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 lakh

If you have been planning to purchase a Kawasaki Ninja 300, we have some good news and some not-so-good news. The former is, the 2023 edition of the Ninja 300 has been launched with the introduction of three new liveries – Lime Green (KRT Edition), Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. While the first one features race-inspired black graphics with red highlights, the other two are dual-tone colour schemes with graphics and highlights.

MY23 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Metallic Moondust Grey Livery

The other good news is that the 2023 Ninja 300 is now OBD port compliant, which means, a technician can access engine parameters and readings from sensors in real time for faster diagnosis of any malfunction or inspection. Besides that, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same as it continues to be powered by the same 296 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit that is rated to produce 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox that is accompanied by a slipper clutch. In terms of tech, the motorcycle is rather basic, featuring a halogen-type twin-headlight, bulb-type turn indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a dual-channel ABS.

MY23 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in Candy Lime Green Livery

Now, for the not-so-good news. Kawasaki already retails the Ninja 300 at a price tag that is significantly higher than its rivals that are offering more kit and features at a lesser price. With the 2023 model, the Japanese manufacturer has further hiked the price by Rs 6,000 for the new liveries and OBD update, thus taking the sticker price to Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). According to Kawasaki, the company believes that with the introduction of this new paint scheme, the sales of the Ninja 300 will grow as the bike looks more aspirational. We sincerely hope Kawasaki manages to achieve the same.

On the competition front, in India the Kawasaki Ninja 300 rivals the BMW G 310 RR, KTM RC390, TVS Apache RR310 and the Keeway K300 R.