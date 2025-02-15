Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh

Almost two months after launching the new Ninja 1100SX in India, Kawasaki has launched its touring sibling, the Versys 1100 at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The successor to the previously available Versys 1000, the 1100 carries over an identical design but packs in some changes such as a larger more powerful engine. The motorcycle goes on sale in India in a single variant and is only offered in a sole dual-tone finish - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. Deliveries commence in late February 2025.



The biggest update on the 1100 is the engine which now displaces 1099 cc - up from 1043 cc. The in-line four-cylinder also sees a bump up in power, now developing a peak of 133 bhp at 9000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7600 rpm. Kawasaki claims that the new engine offers greater torque across the revv range compared to the older 1000’s unit and is more economical as well owing to revised engine components and a lower rpm limit. The 6-speed gearbox too has been reworked for the bike and features longer fifth and sixth gearing to improve mileage. A Kawasaki Quick Shifter is available as an option.

On the suspension front, the Versys 1100 features a similar set-up to the outgoing 1000 featuring a 43 mm USD fork with pre-load adjustment up front and a gas-charged monoshock with pre-load and rebound adjustment at the rear. Stopping power comes via a twin 310 mm disc up front with 4 piston callipers and a 250 mm disc at the rear with single-piston callipers.



On the feature front, the Versys 1100 packs in a lot of riding aids such as multiple ride modes, cornering management function, Kawasaki intelligent ABS, selectable traction control and power modes along with some new convenience features such as a USB Type-C charging port and an adjustable windshield that does not require the use of tools. Buyers can further spec up their motorcycles through a range of Kawasaki accessories.