Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New RS Q8BYD Sealion 7BYD SeagullVolvo EM 90Aston Martin New V12 Vanquish
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh

The Versys 1100 is the successor to the Versys 1000 and packs in a larger more powerful engine.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Versys 1100 offered in a single variant and in one colour
  • 1099 cc, four-cylinder engine develops 133bhp and 112 Nm
  • Gets range of accessories for buyers to spec-up the bike for touring

Almost two months after launching the new Ninja 1100SX in India, Kawasaki has launched its touring sibling, the Versys 1100 at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The successor to the previously available Versys 1000, the 1100 carries over an identical design but packs in some changes such as a larger more powerful engine. The motorcycle goes on sale in India in a single variant and is only offered in a sole dual-tone finish - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. Deliveries commence in late February 2025.
 

Also read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh
 

The biggest update on the 1100 is the engine which now displaces 1099 cc - up from 1043 cc. The in-line four-cylinder also sees a bump up in power, now developing a peak of 133 bhp at 9000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7600 rpm. Kawasaki claims that the new engine offers greater torque across the revv range compared to the older 1000’s unit and is more economical as well owing to revised engine components and a lower rpm limit. The 6-speed gearbox too has been reworked for the bike and features longer fifth and sixth gearing to improve mileage. A Kawasaki Quick Shifter is available as an option.

 

Also read: Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh 

 Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched carandbike 1

On the suspension front, the Versys 1100 features a similar set-up to the outgoing 1000 featuring a 43 mm USD fork with pre-load adjustment up front and a gas-charged monoshock with pre-load and rebound adjustment at the rear. Stopping power comes via a twin 310 mm disc up front with 4 piston callipers and a 250 mm disc at the rear with single-piston callipers.
 

On the feature front, the Versys 1100 packs in a lot of riding aids such as multiple ride modes, cornering management function, Kawasaki intelligent ABS, selectable traction control and power modes along with some new convenience features such as a USB Type-C charging port and an adjustable windshield that does not require the use of tools. Buyers can further spec up their motorcycles through a range of Kawasaki accessories.

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Versys# Kawasaki Versys 1100# Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched# Kawasaki Versys 1100 Price# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
    2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter
  • We swing a leg over Kawasaki’s first dual-purpose offering for India, the new Kawasaki KLX 230!
    Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!
  • Likely to debut this year, the flagship tourer will be powered by an updated mill with a slight bump in displacement and power figures
    Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine

Latest News

  • The Versys 1100 is the successor to the Versys 1000 and packs in a larger more powerful engine.
    Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh
  • Mahindra said that 56 per cent of the bookings were for the larger XEV 9e with the top Pack Three variant of both SUVs accounting for a lion’s share of the bookings.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
  • The NS125 is now offered with single-channel ABS in the top variant.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
  • The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The sketches provide the first proper look at the design of the concept that is set to be unveiled in March 2025.
    Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
  • The KTM 390 Duke is now priced at Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it very good value as an entry-level performance naked.
    KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh
  • The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded Honda CB200X with an updated OBD2B-compiant engine and feature updates.
    Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh
  • The EV4 will take the form of a high-riding sedan while the Concept EV2 previews the newest and smallest member of the Kia EV family.
    Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27
  • Toyota is expected to launch the Land Cruiser Prado in India sometime in the near future
    New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India

Popular Kawasaki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved