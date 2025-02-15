Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 15, 2025
Highlights
- New Versys 1100 offered in a single variant and in one colour
- 1099 cc, four-cylinder engine develops 133bhp and 112 Nm
- Gets range of accessories for buyers to spec-up the bike for touring
Almost two months after launching the new Ninja 1100SX in India, Kawasaki has launched its touring sibling, the Versys 1100 at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The successor to the previously available Versys 1000, the 1100 carries over an identical design but packs in some changes such as a larger more powerful engine. The motorcycle goes on sale in India in a single variant and is only offered in a sole dual-tone finish - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray / Metallic Diablo Black. Deliveries commence in late February 2025.
Also read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh
The biggest update on the 1100 is the engine which now displaces 1099 cc - up from 1043 cc. The in-line four-cylinder also sees a bump up in power, now developing a peak of 133 bhp at 9000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7600 rpm. Kawasaki claims that the new engine offers greater torque across the revv range compared to the older 1000’s unit and is more economical as well owing to revised engine components and a lower rpm limit. The 6-speed gearbox too has been reworked for the bike and features longer fifth and sixth gearing to improve mileage. A Kawasaki Quick Shifter is available as an option.
Also read: Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
On the suspension front, the Versys 1100 features a similar set-up to the outgoing 1000 featuring a 43 mm USD fork with pre-load adjustment up front and a gas-charged monoshock with pre-load and rebound adjustment at the rear. Stopping power comes via a twin 310 mm disc up front with 4 piston callipers and a 250 mm disc at the rear with single-piston callipers.
On the feature front, the Versys 1100 packs in a lot of riding aids such as multiple ride modes, cornering management function, Kawasaki intelligent ABS, selectable traction control and power modes along with some new convenience features such as a USB Type-C charging port and an adjustable windshield that does not require the use of tools. Buyers can further spec up their motorcycles through a range of Kawasaki accessories.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki W175Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja H2REx-Showroom Price₹ 79.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10REx-Showroom Price₹ 15.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.43 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.51 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.24 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3 Lakh
- Kawasaki Vulcan SEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.1 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 140GEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.77 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.19 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 450REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.72 Lakh
- Kawasaki W800 StreetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.33 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki EliminatorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.62 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SXEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 230Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.3 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 300REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.6 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX230RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.21 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RREx-Showroom Price₹ 9.42 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 85Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.2 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX112Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.29 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX65Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.12 Lakh