Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh

The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki has launched the new ZX-4RR in India at Rs 9.42 lakh.
  • Gets a new Lime Green-Ebony-Blizzard White shade.
  • Powered by the same 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine.

Kawasaki has launched the 2025 ZX-4RR in the Indian market at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the latest iteration of the super sport takes place just over five months since the 2024 model was launched in India. The new model, despite being Rs 32,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, retains the same design and mechanical components. The only notable difference over the older bike is the availability of a new colour scheme.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Introduced In Japan
 2025 Kawasaki ZX 4 RR Launched In India At Rs 9 42 Lakh 2

The only notable change on the motorcycle is the new colour scheme

 

The 2025 ZX-4RR is solely offered in a Lime Green-Ebony-Blizzard White colour scheme, which predominantly features a light green shade, with strokes of white and yellow around the fairing, and fuel tank. The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of electronics, it comes with traction control and has four ride modes- Sport, Road, Rain and Rider.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter

 

In terms of cycle parts, the ZX 4RR features preload-adjustable front forks, along with a fully adjustable rear monoshock setup. The ZX 4RR retains the same braking system, which consists of 290 mm semi-floating front discs and a 220 mm rear disc. The kerb weight is 189 kg.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!
 2025 Kawasaki ZX 4 RR Launched In India At Rs 9 42 Lakh 1

The motorcycle continues to feature the 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine

 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that churns out 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.

# Kawasaki# Kawasaki Ninja# Kawasaki India# Kawasaki India bikes# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R# Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR# 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR price# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of new styling cues while also gaining a set of new features
    2025 Kawasaki Z900 Unveiled; Gets Revised Design, Bi-Directional Quick Shifter
  • We swing a leg over Kawasaki’s first dual-purpose offering for India, the new Kawasaki KLX 230!
    Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!
  • Likely to debut this year, the flagship tourer will be powered by an updated mill with a slight bump in displacement and power figures
    Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine
  • The price discounts are applicable for the entire month of September and are limited to the Ninja 500, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 300.
    Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models
  • The MY2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now available in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray with new body graphics
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched In India With New Colours; Priced At Rs 3.43 Lakh

Latest News

  • Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeeker to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
    Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake
  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of seven motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO, 1290 Super adventure S and three Enduro motorcycles
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
  • Sub-compact SUV awarded a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Awarded 5-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating
  • Potential buyers can book the SUV by paying a token payment of Rs 2 lakh through Audi India’s website.
    2025 Audi Q7 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of November 28 Launch
  • The Thar Roxx has become the first ladder-frame passenger vehicle to secure five stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: Check Full Test Report, Video

Popular Kawasaki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved