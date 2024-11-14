2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
- Kawasaki has launched the new ZX-4RR in India at Rs 9.42 lakh.
- Gets a new Lime Green-Ebony-Blizzard White shade.
- Powered by the same 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine.
Kawasaki has launched the 2025 ZX-4RR in the Indian market at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the latest iteration of the super sport takes place just over five months since the 2024 model was launched in India. The new model, despite being Rs 32,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, retains the same design and mechanical components. The only notable difference over the older bike is the availability of a new colour scheme.
The only notable change on the motorcycle is the new colour scheme
The 2025 ZX-4RR is solely offered in a Lime Green-Ebony-Blizzard White colour scheme, which predominantly features a light green shade, with strokes of white and yellow around the fairing, and fuel tank. The motorcycle features a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of electronics, it comes with traction control and has four ride modes- Sport, Road, Rain and Rider.
In terms of cycle parts, the ZX 4RR features preload-adjustable front forks, along with a fully adjustable rear monoshock setup. The ZX 4RR retains the same braking system, which consists of 290 mm semi-floating front discs and a 220 mm rear disc. The kerb weight is 189 kg.
The motorcycle continues to feature the 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a 399 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that churns out 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.
