2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Introduced In Japan

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is a fun dual-purpose motorcycle that has a lot of potential in India. Yes, prices are still awaited, and we have enjoyed riding the KLX 230, but Kawasaki Japan has already introduced a new variant of the same bike, called the Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa! Along with a few cosmetic changes, the KLX 230 Sherpa is a slightly lighter, more accessible model. Here’s a look at the Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa, and how it differs from the standard KLX 230.

Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa in action:





The 223 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine remains the same with the same power output, but peak torque has marginally increased.

The KLX 230 Sherpa remains the same mechanically, but there are a few key differences. Cosmetically, there’s a little black flyscreen added to the front, new colour options, and the tank shrouds are more compact, and toned down in size. The Sherpa also gets marginally less suspension travel, with the ground clearance going down to 240 mm, compared to the 265 mm ground clearance of the standard KLX 230.

The engine though remains the same 233 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which puts out 17.8 bhp as the standard KLX 230, but peak torque has marginally increased on the Sherpa to 19 Nm, up from 18.3 Nm on the standard KLX 230. The Sherpa is also 5 kg lighter with its 134 kg kerb weight, so that should make it more manageable. Kawasaki India is expected to launch the KLX 230 soon, possibly as early as next month, and there will be a lot of interest in how it’s priced.

2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Image Gallery:



