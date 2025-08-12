 Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed Now Costs Rs 1 99 Lakh

Nearly eight months since its launch in December 2024, Kawasaki has just launched the MY26 KLX 230 in India. With the update, the motorcycle gets a rather significant price cut of nearly Rs 1.31 lakh. Now locally produced, the motorcycle, which previously cost Rs 3.30 lakh, can now be had for Rs 1.99 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). This is however, accompanied by a few changes on the mechanical front, which includes suspension with lesser wheel travel on both ends, and replacement of the older dual-channel ABS system with single-channel ABS.

The KLX 230 is Kawasaki’s first dual-sport offering in the Indian market. The motorcycle features a rather minimalistic design with a largely exposed frame, slim body panels and a single-piece seat. The bike can be had in two colour options- Lime Green and Battle Grey. In terms of features, the KLX 230 comes with an LED headlamp and a minimalist LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console provides day-to-day readouts, including an odometer, trip meter, speedometer, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a 37 mm telescopic fork with 220 mm travel up front and a Uni-Trak-linked mono-shock offering 223 mm travel at the rear. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, paired with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by single-channel ABS. The KLX 230 has a ground clearance of 265 mm and a seat height of 880 mm. Its kerb weight is just 139 kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 7.6 litres.

On the powertrain front, the KLX 230 features a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.



