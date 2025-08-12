HomeNews & Reviews
Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 Lakh

The Kawasaki KLX 230 will now be locally produced, leading to a massive price cut of Rs 1.31 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki KLX 230 is now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh.
  • Powered by a 233 cc air-cooled engine.
  • Offered in two colour options- Lime Green and Battle Grey.

Nearly eight months since its launch in December 2024, Kawasaki has just launched the MY26 KLX 230 in India. With the update, the motorcycle gets a rather significant price cut of nearly Rs 1.31 lakh. Now locally produced, the motorcycle, which previously cost Rs 3.30 lakh, can now be had for Rs 1.99 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). This is however, accompanied by a few changes on the mechanical front, which includes suspension with lesser wheel travel on both ends, and replacement of the older dual-channel ABS system with single-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Recalled Over Engine Issue
 Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed Now Costs Rs 1 99 Lakh

The KLX 230 is Kawasaki’s first dual-sport offering in the Indian market. The motorcycle features a rather minimalistic design with a largely exposed frame, slim body panels and a single-piece seat. The bike can be had in two colour options- Lime Green and Battle Grey. In terms of features, the KLX 230 comes with an LED headlamp and a minimalist LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console provides day-to-day readouts, including an odometer, trip meter, speedometer, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh
 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a 37 mm telescopic fork with 220 mm travel up front and a Uni-Trak-linked mono-shock offering 223 mm travel at the rear.  The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, paired with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by single-channel ABS. The KLX 230 has a ground clearance of 265 mm and a seat height of 880 mm. Its kerb weight is just 139 kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 7.6 litres. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At Rs 3.43 Lakh
 

On the powertrain front, the KLX 230 features a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 18.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.


 

