2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launched At Rs 3.80 Lakh

The Versys-X 300 for 2025 gets refreshed graphics and a new colour scheme.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched in India
  • Gets an OBD-2B compliant engine
  • Continues with the Ninja 300 sourced 296cc parallel-twin engine

Kawasaki has reintroduced the Versys-X 300 in India for 2025, with a price tag of Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Discontinued in 2020 before the implementation of BS6 emission norms, the entry-level Kawasaki adventure tourer makes its comeback with refreshed graphics and one additional colour scheme.  

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India At Rs 7.93 Lakh

2025 kawasaki versys 300 x launched at rs 380 lakh 1

The Versys-X 300 retains its 296 cc parallel-twin engine sourced from the Ninja 300. The motor churns out 39.45 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. It is now updated to comply with OBD-2B emission regulations and continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch. 

2025 kawasaki versys 300 x launched at rs 380 lakh 5

Cosmetic updates include new graphics and the addition of a Pearl Robotic White colour option. It will be offered in two dual-tone colour schemes: Metallic Ocean Blue/Pearl Robotic White and Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Aside from these, the overall design and hardware remain unchanged. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator Prices Hiked By Rs 14,000: Now Priced At Rs 5.76 Lakh

2025 kawasaki versys 300 x launched at rs 380 lakh

The bike is equipped with a 17-litre fuel tank, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic front fork with 130 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 148 mm of travel. The ground clearance is rated to be 180 mm, while it has a seat height of 815 mm. The entry-level Versys model in India tips the scale at 175 kg kerb.  

 

In terms of features, the Versys-X 300 keeps it simple. It includes a digi-analogue instrument console with a gear position indicator and comes standard with dual-channel ABS. 

 

The Versy-X 300 goes up against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, which is priced almost Rs 12,000 less. Compared to the KTM, the Versys-X 300 offers less in terms of features; however, its twin-cylinder engine sets it apart in a segment largely dominated by single-cylinder offerings. 

 

